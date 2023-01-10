Submit Release
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on February 7, 2023

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 after the close of trading on Tuesday, February 7. Inspire’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and recent business developments.

A webcast of the call will be accessible via the Investor Relations page of the Inspire website or through this link: Inspire's Q4 2022 earnings call webcast. For those not planning to ask a question of management, the Company recommends listening via the webcast.

If you plan to ask a question, please use the following link: Inspire's Q4 2022 earnings call. After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, the Company suggests registering a minimum of 10 minutes before the start of the call. 

Following the call, a replay will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website approximately two hours after the event and archived on the site for two weeks.

About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

Investor and Media Contact
Ezgi Yagci
Vice President, Investor Relations
ezgiyagci@inspiresleep.com
617-549-2443


