Drive Shaft Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis - IndustryARC

North America dominated the Drive Shaft market in 2018, owing to the high demand of commercial and electric vehicles.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The drive shaft Market is forecast to reach $8.76.1 billion by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 7.12% during 2020-2025. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing concern towards the fuel efficiency coupled with strict government regulation regarding emission control, which has caused the launch of new BS-6 vehicles. The heavy adoption of environment friendly vehicles in the developed countries and consequent increase in production of these vehicles has allowed high deployment of drive shaft in the new vehicles thereby contributing towards the growth of the market. Another major reason contributing towards the growth of the Drive Shaft market is growing demand and consequent sales of all-wheel drive (AWD) vehicles, as two drive shaft are deployed in each vehicle. The demand of such advanced vehicles coupled with stringency and emission control regulations are anticipated to raise the growth of the drive shaft market during forecast period.



https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Drive-Shaft-Market-Research-501147

Key Takeaways

Stringency in government regulations coupled with high growth in the launch of eco-friendly vehicles is anticipated to uplift the growth of the market.

Hollow drive shaft held a largest share in 2018, due to its flexible and light design contributing towards the growth of the market during the forecast periods.

Design Type - Segment Analysis

Hollow Drive Shaft held a larger market share in the Drive Shaft market in 2018. The growing demand is mostly attributed to the technological advancements and high adoption of the flexible and high performance drive shaft, which is driving the growth of the market. The growing demand of the light weight and flexible vehicle components in the automotive industry is one of the major factor contributing towards the growth of the hollow drive shaft in the drive shaft market. In 2018, one of the CNC specialist NUM launched a hollow shaft direct drive torque motor ideally applicable for smooth and accurate rotation at low speed. The growing advancements and launch of new products is anticipated to uplift the growth of the market during forecast period.

Vehicle Type - Segment Analysis

In the recent yeas (2018-2019), the high growth in the demand of heavy and light commercial vehicles across the major countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, Germany, is one of the major factor contributing towards the growth of the Drive Shaft market. According to OICA in 2018, the total number of commercial vehicles manufactured in the U.S. was 8,51,8734 units. Such high production clearly depicts the high demand of commercial vehicles in this region which is mostly to boost the growth of the Drive Shaft market during forecast period from 2020-2025. With more than 11 million vehicles traveling on the U.S. roads, which is 11.5 % of the total vehicles in the world as reported by the OICA in 2017, which is anticipated to uplift the growth of the market during forecast period.

Geography - Segment Analysis

North America is estimated to dominate the Drive Shaft market with an estimated market share of 37.23% which is followed by the APAC, in 2018. The high growth of drive shaft market in North American region is majorly attributed to the growing demand of the light commercial vehicles and electric vehicles. The growing production of vehicles and consequent increase in the deployment of drive shaft in these vehicles is significantly contributing towards the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the drive shaft industry are -

1. GKN PLC

2. Hyundai Wia Corporation

3. Ifa Rotorion-Holding GmbH

4. Neapco Holdings LLC

5. Nexteer Automotive Group Limited

