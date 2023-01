Global Yeast Market To Reach $7.5 Billion During The Forecast Period Of 2022-2028

Global Yeast Market Global Yeast Market Size

SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Yeast Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Opportunities, And Forecast 2028. The global yeast market size was valued at $4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $7.5 billion by the end of 2028. The market is likely to grow with a high CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.Being unicellular eukaryotic fungi, yeasts have entirely diverse mechanisms compared to bacteria like prokaryotic microorganisms. Though, they encompass nearly the same organelles that of a mature eukaryotic cell. Yeasts are utilized in the fermentation process for transforming carbohydrates into CO2 and alcohol. However, this CO2 is further used for baking and alcoholic beverage preparation. This micro-organism is an abundant source of vitamins; proteins; minerals such as copper, zinc, chromium, & selenium; and others. It is a common constituent that helps the fermentation process in diverse end-use sectors such as food and beverages. The global yeast market is likely to boost during the forecast period mainly due to the rising stipulation for naturally-sourced food additives owing to the rising health concerns among people globally. Further, rising western culture and urbanization have resulted in growing bakery product demand. Also, the espousal of bioethanol as a substitute fuel is anticipated to decrease the reliance on crude oils and environmental effects, thereby driving the market growth.Moreover, the rising consumption of alcohol and growing demand for the improvement of animal feed products will fuel the global market expansion in the coming period. In addition, the global market is projected to flourish mainly owing to its properties like aroma, taste, texture, and fermentation. Furthermore, the growing need for natural yeast amongst vegan people will drive market growth in the near future. Nonetheless, strict government rules for yeast and its derivative products are projected to hamper yeast usage, thereby restraining market growth to some extent.Also, the food safety standards for using red yeast extract products are another major factor that is estimated to constrain the market growth during the forecast period. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a hike was observed among people taking interest in baking in their homes, which assisted to hasten the sales of these yeast and yeast products around the world.Request Sample Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/yeast-market The global market can be segmented into form, application, and region. By form, liquid yeast, fresh yeast, crumbled yeast, active dry yeast, instant dry yeast, frozen semi-dry yeast, and genetically modified yeast. By application, the market can be segmented into animal feed, biofuels, pharmaceuticals, and food.Regionally, the global yeast market is anticipated to be governed by Europe accounting for the highest market share. This expansion can be attributed to factors such as the rising trend of weekend culture along with the rising disposable income of the population here. Apart from this, producers are also enhancing their research and development activities to discover advanced products so as to increase their market reach, further paving the way to expand the regional market.Also, North America is anticipated to witness considerable expansion during the forecast period owing to the growing investments in the F&B industry and the rising demand for bakery products & wine. Further, Asia Pacific will also see substantial expansion due to the changing consumption patterns, altering lifestyle, growing alcoholic beverages demand, and progresses in the food industry.Some of the significant players in the global yeast market includePakmayaAgencias LevapanICC BrazilPacific Fermentation IndustriesFood Chem InternationalHalcyon Proteins Pvt. Ltd.Sensient Technologies CorporationChr. Hansen Holdings A/SAngel Yeast Co., Ltd.Associated British Foods PLC.Recent Developments :AngelYeast Co., Ltd., in December 2019, introduced a natural flavor-improving solution for plant-based foods and beverages to strengthen its portfolio in Europe.Kerry Group in January 2019 introduced Acryleast. It is the first non-GMO yeast. The global yeast market is segmented as follows:By FormLiquid YeastFresh YeastCrumbled YeastActive Dry YeastInstant Dry YeastFrozen Semi Dry YeastGenetically Modified YeastBy ApplicationPharmaceuticalsBiofuelsAnimal FeedFood By RegionNorth AmericaThe U.S.CanadaEuropeFranceThe UKSpainGermanyItalyRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaJapanIndiaSouth KoreaSoutheast AsiaRest of Asia PacificLatin AmericaBrazilMexicoRest of Latin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaGCCSouth AfricaRest of the Middle East & Africa