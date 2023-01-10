North America Waterproofing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
North America Waterproofing Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.3% During The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Waterproofing Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the North America waterproofing market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, and major countries.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 4.3% (Global Market)
The increasing application of waterproofing membranes in the commercial structures to bolster the safety and comfort of the occupants is driving the market growth. The increasing application of waterproofing strategies in water treatment and management processes is further propelling the market growth.
Moreover, the rapid urbanisation and increasing standards of living across the United States of America and Canada are anticipated to bolster the demand for efficient and high-quality residential structures in the forecast period. The market development in the region is anticipated to be aided by the strong foothold of major market players leading to increase in research and development activities and advancements in the competitive landscape.
North America Waterproofing Industry Definition and Major Segments
Waterproofing is defined as the process of making a material or a structure water resistant by preventing the penetration of liquid. It is essential for a building or a construction site in order to prevent water from entering the interior portion causing any kind of harm.
On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into:
Liquid Membrane
Bituminous Coating
Polyurethane Membrane
Epoxy
Acrylic
Cementitious Membrane
Bituminous Membrane
Thermoplastic Membrane (PVC, Others)
Based on application, the market has been segmented into:
Roofs and Balconies
Parking Deck
Tunnel Liners
Bridges and Highways
Others
The regional markets for North America waterproofing include:
United States of America
Canada
North America Waterproofing Market Trends
The key trends in the waterproofing market in North America include the innovations and advancements in the waterproofing membranes due to the advancements in building designs and shapes. The rapid increase in the demand for waterproofing systems in schools, colleges, and hospitals, among others, is further propelling the market growth.
Over the forecast period, the increasing production capacity of manufacturing plants are likely to generate significant demand for bituminous and cementitious membranes, which is likely to be another crucial trend in the market. The rapid industrialisation across America is leading to an increased demand for waterproofing membrane in the industrial facilities, which is likely to be a key trend in the market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
Henry Company.
SOPREMA
3M
Carlisle Companies Inc.
GCP Applied Technologies Inc
RPM International Inc
BASF SE
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Wacker Chemie AG
Sika AG
WR Grace & Co.
Evonik Industries AG
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Pidilite Industries Limited
Arkema SA
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
