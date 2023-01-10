Single Use Consumables Market to Hit $4.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report " Single Use Consumables Market by Product (Tubing, Connectors, Disconnectors, Adapters, Valves, Capsule Filter, Sensors), Application (Filtration, Storage, Cell Culture, Sampling), End User (Biotech, Pharma, CROs & CMOs, OEMs) - Global Forecast to 2027", The global single use consumables market is projected to reach USD 4.7 Billion by 2027 from USD 2.2 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Single Use Consumables Market"

261 - Tables

32 - Figures

270 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=44374840

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 4.7 Billion by 2027 CAGR 16.6% Historical Data 2020-2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application & End User Geographies Covered North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, and RoE), APAC (China, India, Japan, and the RoAPAC), and Rest of the World. Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Repligen Corporation (US), Saint-Gobain (France), Avantor Inc. (US), Sentinel Process Systems, Inc. (US), Venair Group (Spain), ESI Technologies Group (Ireland), Corning Incorporated (US), Meissner Filtration Products (US), NewAge Industries (US), Colder Products Company (US), Mettler Toledo (US), Hamilton Company (US), PreSens Precision Sensing GMBH (Germany), Broadley James Corporation (US), Gemu Group (Germany), Sterlitech Corporation (US). Key Market Opportunities Emerging Countries Key Market Drivers Lower operational cost and increased productivity

Rising demand for biopharmaceuticals is subsequently increasing use of single use bioprocessing in pharmaceutical industry. This is one the major factor upsurging the growth of the market at faster pace.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=44374840

Based on product, the single-use consumables market is segmented into tubing, connectors, disconnectors, adapters, valves, disposable capsule filters, and single-use sensors. Tubing segment held a dominant share of the market in 2021. The segment is likely to grow at significant rate owing to increase in demand and launch of novel products in the market.

Based on the application, the single-use consumables market is further segmented into filtration, cell culture & mixing, storage, sampling, other applications. Among the segment, filtration segment held dominant in 2021 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The dominance is attributable to increased investment in biologics research and ease of use single use components in the process.

Based on end user, the single use consumables market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, OEMs, CROs & CMOs and others. Among this pharma & biotech companies segment held dominant share. Surge in demand for biopharmaceuticals has increased adoption of single use bioprocessing in the pharma industry. Low cost of single use consumables coupled with reduction in manufacturing cost has increased the demand for single use among end users.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=44374840

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The global single-use consumables market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2021, North America reported for the largest share of the single-use consumables market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific respectively. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to its well-established biopharmaceutical industry, the wide availability of single-use consumables offered by market leaders in the region, and the increased production of biologics and biosimilars in the region. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to its well-established biopharmaceutical industry, the wide availability of single-use consumables offered by market leaders in the region, and the increased production of biologics and biosimilars in the region.

Key Players:

The key players in the single-use consumables market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Avantor, Inc. (US), and Saint-Gobain (France). The key growth strategies adopted by these players include product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and expansions.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Pharmaceuticals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Single Use Bioreactors Market

Single Use Bioprocessing Market

Bioprocess Containers Market

Bioprocess Validation Market

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com