Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,622 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,740 in the last 365 days.

Statement by the Prime Minister on the selection of the next Premier of the Yukon

CANADA, September 1 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the selection of the next Premier of the Yukon:

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Ranj Pillai on being selected as leader of the Yukon Liberal Party and the Yukon’s next Premier.

“I look forward to working with incoming Premier Pillai to continue to build healthy and resilient communities in the Yukon and a better future for all Canadians.

“Together, we will work to advance key priorities for people in the territory and across the country. This includes making life more affordable, building an economy that works for everyone in the Yukon, moving forward on the shared path of reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, taking ambitious action in the fight against climate change, expanding access to child care for Yukon families, and improving access to safe, affordable housing and quality health care.

“I thank outgoing Premier Sandy Silver for his more than 11 years of service in territorial politics, including his leadership as Premier over the past six years, and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

You just read:

Statement by the Prime Minister on the selection of the next Premier of the Yukon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.