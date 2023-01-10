Monkeypox Testing Market Report (2022 to 2030) – Abbott Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN NV, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Aegis Sciences Corporation, Chembio Diagnostics Inc.
/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Monkeypox Testing Market by Type (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Lateral Flow Assay, and Others) and by End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories and Others) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the Monkeypox Testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2030.
Market Drivers
The primary driver of the global monkeypox testing market is the increase in monkeypox prevalence. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2022 there are approximately 78,229 new monkeypox cases registered worldwide. A major factor in the expansion of the global market is also the increase in research & development activities to create novel tests and treatments. Governments and numerous organizations around the world are putting into action several initiatives to accelerate the development of immunotherapy drugs, which is also promoting market growth. This is mainly done by providing the necessary funding, grants, permissions, clearances, and approvals to meet the needs of the healthcare sector. The governments worldwide are taking steps to stop the spread of monkeypox in order to prevent a pandemic, which can also be a likely reason for market expansion. Similarly, there has been an increase in the introduction of novel diagnostic tests that offer quick results. Since the medicines for treating monkeypox are still in clinical studies, it is critical to step up testing, which is predicted to fuel the expansion of the global monkeypox testing market.
The global monkeypox testing market has been analyzed from three perspectives – type, end user, and region
Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’
Based on types, the global monkeypox testing market is divided into:
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
- Lateral Flow Assay (LFA)
The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment dominates the global monkeypox testing market with the largest market share in 2021. Due to its accurate results, PCR has gained popularity over other testing methods, which is partly responsible for its significant market share. Furthermore, the DNA quantitative testing is critical for analyzing the performance qualities as well as shifting illness and epidemic patterns in Monkeypox virus, hence the automation in quantitative PCR (qPCR) has gained popularity. Similarly, the introduction of cutting-edge technologies and the integration of AL with PCR are fueling the segment growth. There is an increasing number of commercial PCR kits on the market, some designed specifically for the detection of the monkeypox virus and orthopox virus. Additionally, key players are gradually undertaking collaborative activities with various organizations, research institutions, and corporations to stimulate the launch of advanced kits with higher efficacy, hence boosting segment expansion.
Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’
Based on region, the global monkeypox testing market has been segmented into:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- The Rest Of The World
North America dominated the global monkeypox testing market in 2021. The region's dominance can be traced to an increase in the incidence rate of monkeypox infections in the region. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that in the United States, there are over 28,000 new cases of monkeypox in 2022. Additionally, the Federal government is supporting the initiatives by players to introduce novel diagnostic techniques. Similar to this, the presence of major market players with a strong base in biotech and medtech R&D is promoting regional market development.
Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’
The prominent players operating in the global monkeypox testing market are:
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Aegis Sciences Corporation
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Abbott Laboratories Inc.
- Sonic Healthcare Limited
- QIAGEN NV
- Mayo Clinic Laboratories
- Chembio Diagnostics Inc.
- Sonora Quest Laboratories
