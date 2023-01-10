Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Size Worth USD 10.62 billion by 2029 | Report by Fortune Business Insight

According to Fortune Business Insights, The global hepatitis B vaccine market size was USD 7.53 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 7.80 billion in 2022 to USD 10.62 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Extensive Investments in R&D by Major Industry Players to Boost Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hepatitis B vaccine market size was USD 7.53 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 7.80 billion in 2022 to USD 10.62 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Hepatitis B Vaccine Market, 2022-2029.”





Request a Sample PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/hepatitis-b-vaccine-market-107098





COVID-19 Impacts:

Decline in Routine Hepatitis B Immunization Amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Hamper Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse effect on the hepatitis B vaccine market growth in 2020. Due to missed appointments, de-prioritization of routine hepatitis cases, and primary care services, access to medical care and treatment was difficult in several nations. Providing hepatitis B education, screening, preventive vaccines, and other public health services were also difficult for community-based organizations.

Segments:

High Potential Advantages of Combination Vaccines to Augment Market Growth

The market is segmented by type into single antigen and combination. Among types, the combination segment accounted for the larger market share in 2021.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/hepatitis-b-vaccine-market-107098





Increasing Immunization Rates will Augment the Hospitals & Retail Pharmacies Segment

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospitals & retail pharmacies, government supplies, and others. The hospitals & retail pharmacies segment accounted for the highest hepatitis B vaccine market share in 2021 due to the large volume of product sales owing to the first vaccination dose administered before the discharge of newborn infants from hospitals.

On the basis of region, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report offers a detailed study of the market and a keen examination of the major segments of the market. It provides an in-depth analysis of key players and their insightful strategies to spur the market growth for monetary gains. It also shares tangible insights which guide business owners with their investment perspective.

Drivers and Restraints:

Extensive Investments in R&D by Major Industry Players to Boost Market Growth

A result of the growing use of new pharmacological mechanisms for vaccine manufacture is an increase in the introduction of innovative vaccines to the market. Additionally, this will give businesses strong inventive R&D capabilities the chance to make significant investments in the creation of new products. As a result, these R&D expenditures by major companies for novel hepatitis B vaccine trials and production around the world are further anticipated to fuel market expansion.





To Get This Report Customized, Visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/hepatitis-b-vaccine-market-107098





Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Stoked by Rising Frequency of Hepatitis B Disease

The North American market, which was valued at USD 2.60 billion in 2021, is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market over the projection period. The North American region currently holds the largest market share for hepatitis B vaccines due to the increased frequency of hepatitis B illnesses.

When it comes to revenue and market share, Europe is the second most dominating region. Due to several regional action plans that European government authorities had put in place, a sizeable portion of the hepatitis B vaccination market existed in Europe.

The increased incidence of hepatitis B disease in Asia Pacific is driving the industry, and companies that manufacture vaccines are focusing on generating money and forming partnerships for research and development.

Competitive Landscape:

Investments Initiated by Key Players to Boost Growth

The global players have known to imply various tactics that, in turn, assist them to gain lucrative revenues. There are many successful strategies such as partnership, acquisitions, profitable investments, and so on. Major players operating in the market across the globe actively invest in numerous organization to gain impetus.

Key Industry Development:

December 2021: Compared to the prior year, Sinovac invested USD 155.0 million in the company's research and development projects, which amounted to USD 48.8 million in 2020 and USD 24.3 million in 2019. This plan will help the business ensure its continued growth in future.





Quick Buy - Hepatitis B Vaccine Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/10709 8





List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

GSK plc (U.K.)

DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (U.S.)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (U.S.)

Sanofi (France)

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Beijing Minhai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (U.S.)

Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co., Ltd. (China)

Amy Vaccine Co., Ltd. (China)

Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products (China)

Table Of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Prevalence of Hepatitis B, By Key Countries/ Region, (2021) Pipeline Analysis, Key Players Key Industry Developments, Mergers, Acquisitions, Product Launches, Etc. Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Global Hepatitis B Vaccine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Single Antigen Combination Vaccine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospitals & Clinics Government Suppliers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…





Explore Our Trending Reports of Fortune Business Insight’s Healthcare Market Reports Landscape

U.S. Joint Spacer Systems Market Growth - The joint spacer systems market in U.S. is projected to grow from $38.4 million in 2022 to $73.3 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.7% in forecast period, 2022-2029

Companion Diagnostics Market Trends - The global companion diagnostics market Size is projected to grow from $7.67 billion in 2022 to $15.91 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.0% in the forecast period

Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market Share - The global Market for sickle cell disease treatment is projected to grow from $2.25 billion in 2022 to $8.75 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 21.4% in forecast period

North America Feeding Tubes Market Forecast - The North America feeding tubes market is expected to grow from $504.3 million in 2022 to $890.7 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size - The market for healthcare supply chain management is projected to grow from $2.61 billion in 2022 to $6.90 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 14.9% in forecast period





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245