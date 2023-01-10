BioIntelliSense and care.ai Announce Partnership to Leverage Continuous Biometric Data and Ambient Intelligent Monitoring to Improve the Delivery of Patient Care

/EIN News/ -- BioIntelliSense’s FDA-cleared BioButton® wearable devices and advanced data analytics will integrate with care.ai’s AI-powered Smart Care Facility Platform™ to streamline clinical workflows and address key challenges facing today’s overburdened nurse workforce

DENVER and ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioIntelliSense , a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company, and care.ai , the first and only AI-powered Smart Care Facility Platform in healthcare today, announced a partnership to integrate BioIntelliSense’s high-frequency vital sign trending data and algorithmic-based alerting into care.ai’s Ambient Monitoring workflows. The partnership combines the complementary capabilities of these transformative technologies to optimize clinical operations, improve patient satisfaction and directly address the key challenges facing today’s overburdened healthcare workforce.

BioIntelliSense’s multi-parameter BioButton® wearable devices passively capture up to 1,440 clinically validated vital signs per day, including heart rate at rest, respiratory rate at rest and skin temperature, along with a broad range of physiologic biometrics, including activity levels, sleep tracking, body position and gait analysis. The BioCloud™ data analytics and algorithmic-based alerting enable actionable clinical triage and proactive clinical intervention through potential earlier detection of adverse trends.

Powered by AI-enabled edge sensors, care.ai’s Smart Care Facility Platform™ transforms healthcare settings, such as hospitals and nursing homes, into responsive care facilities that continuously monitor and streamline clinical and operational workflows. The platform leverages ambient intelligence to surface real-time inferences and insights, helping healthcare organizations to enhance patient care while optimizing the clinical workforce. Innovative capabilities like Virtual Nursing, Virtual Sitting, and Ambient Monitoring can be easily enabled through care.ai’s Command Center, unlocking a wide array of use cases that improve patient outcomes and power more human care.

Through this partnership, care.ai will integrate BioIntelliSense’s BioButton wearable device into its Smart Care Facility Platform to provide healthcare facilities with a single, AI-powered solution that tracks patient vitals, automates repetitive tasks, continuously monitors patient rooms and simultaneously measures team performance to improve quality, safety and compliance.

“Health systems are facing unprecedented nurse workforce shortages, underscoring the critical need to create a more effective and productive environment for current staff. By integrating BioIntelliSense and care.ai’s cutting edge technologies, nurses and clinicians will be able to monitor high frequency vital sign trending data and environmental sensing in one comprehensive solution, creating greater actionable insights for healthcare workers,” said James Mault, MD, FACS, founder and CEO of BioIntelliSense. “Our combined capabilities will enable healthcare providers to better prioritize care and efficiently allocate resources by continuously monitoring patients from in-hospital to home.”

“In today’s strained healthcare settings, it’s nearly impossible for care teams to accomplish everything that is asked of them. Nurses and clinicians are constantly bogged down with manual tasks, which takes an immense toll on them both physically and mentally. Further, too often, technology solutions have made caregivers’ lives harder, not easier,” said Chakri Toleti, CEO and Founder of care.ai. “Our mission at care.ai is to bring ambient intelligence to healthcare to address these challenges head-on. We’ve created a single platform that has the ability to transform healthcare settings into AI-powered smart care facilities that automate manual tasks, constantly monitor patients, and streamline clinical and operational workflows. By partnering with BioIntelliSense, our customers can now leverage our platform to monitor patient vitals as well, gaining a simplified, more comprehensive understanding in real time, providing an extra layer of support to both patients and caregivers.”

ABOUT BIOINTELLISENSE

BioIntelliSense is ushering in a new era of continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence for remote patient monitoring (RPM). Its medical-grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform seamlessly captures multi-parameter vital signs, physiological biometrics and symptomatic events through an effortless patient experience. The FDA-cleared BioButton® wearable device makes remote monitoring and early detection simple. Through the platform’s advanced analytics, clinicians have access to high-resolution patient trending and reporting to enable medical grade remote care from in-hospital to home.

Learn how BioIntelliSense is redefining remote patient monitoring through medical-grade and cost-effective data services by visiting our website at biointellisense.com. Follow BioIntelliSense on Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest news and information.

ABOUT CARE.AI

care.ai’s transformative innovation enables AI-powered smart care facilities to ambiently monitor clinical and operational workflows and learn from them in real-time to predict, prevent, and protect, optimizing the patient and provider experience and ultimately powering more human care. Deployed in over 1,500 healthcare facilities, care.ai partners with health systems and long-term care facilities to fulfill the company’s mission to deliver on the transformational promise of a smart care facility, providing a level of care the world has never seen. To learn more, visit care.ai.

