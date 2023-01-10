Fox River Appoints David Lotan as Non-Executive Chairman and Director

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox River Resources Corporation (the “Company” or “Fox River”) (CSE: FOX) is pleased to announce that it has appointed David Lotan as Non-Executive Chairman and Director, effective January 9, 2023.



Mr. Lotan is President of LHI Capital, an investment company focused on natural resource opportunities. In his previous career David was the founder and CEO of the structured finance operations of Polar Capital – a Canadian merchant bank and alternative asset manager, acted as a portfolio manager for the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and was a risk management consultant with PricewaterhouseCoopers focused on commodities and rates. Mr. Lotan is a CPA and also serves as the Non-Executive Chairman of Aurion Resources Ltd. and as a Director of Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc.

Stephen Case, CEO, President, and Director, comments, “Having known David for over a decade, I am delighted to be able to access his deep understanding of capital markets and his strategic thinking. He is a company builder who exemplifies the leadership qualities necessary to drive shareholder value, and is a significant shareholder.”

David Lotan, Non-Executive Chairman and Director, comments, “Martison is a rare asset with significant economic potential. It has benefitted from tens of millions in investment by predecessor companies over several cycles. Steve has done an outstanding job in consolidating Martison and demonstrating its value. I look forward to working with him to advance the project.”

Fox River owns a 100% interest in the Martison Phosphate Project, located near Hearst, Ontario. The Martison Phosphate Project hosts the Anomaly A deposit which forms the basis for a positive preliminary economic assessment with an effective date of April 21, 2022. Additional information can be found at www.fox-river.ca or under Fox River’s profile on SEDAR.

