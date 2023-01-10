Workers’ Compensation Industry Executives Launch ForzaCare to Help Injured Employees Recovering from Workplace Injuries

New purpose-driven company founded to manage work comp care and costs in a timely and compassionate manner

/EIN News/ -- EDINA, Minn., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForzaCare (www.thinkforza.com) has officially announced the company’s founding following a soft launch of the company in December 2022. Leading the new company are tenured workers' compensation industry veterans Marijo Storment, CEO, Tony Delich, president and CFO, and Jennifer Ryon, chief revenue officer. The company’s services include a full suite of case management solutions with additional service offerings to be announced later this year.



Founded as a purpose-driven company, ForzaCare is positioned to help insurance carriers, third party administrators, employers, governmental agencies, self-insureds and corporations support injured employees recovering from a workplace injury. The company brings expert nurses and providers together to appropriately manage care and costs in a timely and compassionate manner.

"ForzaCare is the culmination of decades of experience in the workers' compensation market and a passion for creating a purpose-driven company that focuses on people," said Marijo Storment, CEO of ForzaCare. "In forming the company, we put specific emphasis on creating a cultural framework that will allow our team members to understand the 'why' behind their impact as we work to help our customers achieve positive results."

The company’s name was selected to represent the strength and compassion with which the company operates.

“Forza, which means strength or force in Italian, represents the energy of our team providing encouragement to each injured person, provider and customer we work with every day,” said Tony Delich, president and CFO of ForzaCare. “We couple that with ‘care’ as we compassionately work to restore the lives of individuals who have been injured.”

Storment and Delich have worked together for over a decade, successfully operating Alaris Group, a case management company based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and then at Paradigm Corporation after the company’s acquisition. They are joined by Jennifer Ryon, an industry executive with more than 15 years of experience in the workers’ compensation market. Ryon and Storment also serve together on the Board of Directors for the Alliance of Women in Workers’ Compensation.

"At its core, the workers' compensation industry is about helping people," said Jennifer Ryon, chief revenue officer of ForzaCare. "To successfully deliver on our mission, we’re creating a team that believes in our purpose and has experience providing care management services to deliver meaningful results to all stakeholders – claims professionals, providers, and most important, injured employees."

For more information about partnering with ForzaCare for case management services, or to learn about career opportunities, visit www.thinkforza.com.

About ForzaCare

ForzaCare (www.thinkforza.com) serves the workers' compensation market with integrated services to support injured employees recovering from an injury. Our team works with insurance carriers, third party administrators, employers, governmental agencies, self-insureds and corporations to appropriately manage care and costs in a timely and compassionate manner. As a purpose-driven company, ForzaCare believes that when our team members are provided the tools and resources they need, feel engaged, and understand the why behind their impact, that the difference in our service quality will be noticed by customers as we work to achieve positive results together. Learn more about the ForzaCare difference at thinkforza.com.

