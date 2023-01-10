Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on January 11 Register Now

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the Schedule of the 47th Emerging Growth Conference on January 11, 2022.



The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

January 11, 2023 Schedule:

(Eastern Time)

10:00

Virtual lobby opens

10:10 – 10:15

Introduction

10:15 – 10:45

Flotek Industries, Inc., (NYSE: FTK)

Keynote speaker: Ryan Ezell, COO

10:50 – 11:20

Renforth Resources Inc., (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF)

Keynote speaker: Nicole Brewster, President & CEO

11:25 – 11:55

ANEW Medical, Inc., (OTC Pink: LEAS)

Keynote speaker: Dr. Joseph Sinkule, CEO

12:00 – 12:30

Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN)

Keynote speaker: Shahriyar Rahmati, CFO

12:35 – 1:05

Goldshore Resources Inc., (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF)

Keynote speaker: Brett Richards, CEO

1:10 – 1:25

The OLB Group, Inc.

Keynote speaker: Ronny Yakov, President & CEO

2:55 – 3:05

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTC Pink: RGBP), (OTC Pink: RGBPP)

Keynote speaker: David Koss, President / CEO & Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant

3:10 – 3:20

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (OTCQB: CNVCF) (CSE: BHSC)

Keynote speaker: Ilan Sobel, CEO

About EmergingGrowth.com

Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leading independent small cap media portal. Over the years, it has developed an extensive history of providing unparalleled content, in identifying emerging growth companies and markets that can be overlooked by the investment community.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in an effective and time efficient manner.

The audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

