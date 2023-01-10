Consolidated Uranium Announces the Addition of Tracy Primeau to Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Uranium, Inc. (TSXV:CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) (“CUR”, “Consolidated Uranium”, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Tracy Primeau has joined the Company as an advisor with a focus on community consultation and engagement. Tracy brings with her a lifetime of experience in the nuclear industry along with high level communication skills amongst many other attributes. She is an expert on nuclear energy who spends much of her time educating communities on the benefits and safety of nuclear power production and the nuclear fuel cycle.



Tracy currently sits on the board of directors of Ontario Power Generation where she began her career. She started out at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station as a Nuclear Operator in Training and was qualified as a Nuclear Operator in only a few years. Within a relatively short number of years, Tracy moved to the Bruce Nuclear Generating Station and progressed up the ranks to an Authorized Nuclear Operator and then to Shift Manager. She is one of the few women to become a Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission licensed operator at Bruce Power (the first at Bruce A) and the only female Shift Manager to work her way up from the shop floor.

Throughout her career, Tracy has been a tireless communicator, having been an active member of Women in Nuclear (WiN) Canada, where she currently holds a WiN Canada Board position. She has also participated in numerous activities with local communities, including job fairs at local Indigenous communities, STEM camps, and public awareness and education sessions along with sitting on numerous boards and committees in her home community. Tracy is also a mentor and role model to many men and women in the energy sector.

Tracy is a proud member of the Nipissing First Nation and was a founding member of the Ontario Hydro Native Circle in 1992 and was the first Chair of the Bruce Power Native Circle, a position she held for many years. She strives to use the Seven Grandfather Teachings in her leadership every day. Recently retired from Bruce Power, Tracy joined the Ontario Power Generation board of directors to focus on giving back, working on climate change and Indigenous knowledge.

Philip Williams Chairman and CEO of Consolidated Uranium stated, “We are thrilled to have Tracy join our team as we advance our goals of becoming a premier provider of uranium, a carbon free source of fuel, to nuclear reactors globally. Our ability to attract someone of Tracy’s calibre shows the strength of our existing team, our commitment to battling climate change and to advancing our projects in a safe, sustainable, and engaging manner. We look forward to Tracy playing an active role on our advisory board with a particular focus on providing direct nuclear industry expertise as well as in local and indigenous community outreach and engagement. Tracy joins an active advisory board that includes Leigh Curyer, CEO of NexGen Energy and Ted Wilton, a 50-year uranium exploration geologist, both of whom have been active contributors to the Company since their appointments in late 2020.”

About Consolidated Uranium

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) was created in early 2020 to capitalize on an anticipated uranium market resurgence using the proven model of diversified project consolidation. To date, the Company has acquired or has the right to acquire uranium projects in Australia, Canada, Argentina, and the United States each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development. Most recently, the Company completed a transformational strategic acquisition and alliance with Energy Fuels Inc., a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, and acquired a portfolio of permitted, past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah and Colorado. These mines are currently on stand-by, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning CUR as a near-term uranium producer.

