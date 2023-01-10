EXPERIENCED FINANCIAL ADVISOR, KALEE BOISVERT scheduled to speak in 'Financial Resolutions for 2023’ event

Financial Advisor | Author | Speaker

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money expert Kalee Boisvert from Calgary, AB will be speaking in the Financial Resolutions for 2023 event on January 19th, 2023, which will share tools for wealth-building, security establishment, and wise spending. The event will take place at 2:00 p.m. EST (12:00 p.m. MST). Kalee has made it her mission to explain money matters in an easily digestible way for the everyday person. The goal is to share her knowledge around the new year and Tax time by discussing ‘money goals’ to reduce stress on families and women who often do not get the same coaching around money as men.

Raised by a single mother, Kalee has been in the financial industry for over 15 years, but her love of money started young. Growing up in a single-parent household, she watched her mom struggle with finances and wished there was something she could do to help. Around this time, she realized she needed to find her own way to save and earn if she wasn’t going to allow her circumstances to define her. And so, her own journey to financial literacy began.

Kalee started hosting women-only events five years ago to offer a safe and comfortable space for women. She continues to host these ongoing events on various

wealth topics on a monthly basis that attract over 1000 women per year. Kalee is also the creator and host of The Wealth and Wellness podcast – which has seen downloads increase by 30 per cent, per month.

Kalee has spoken on various panels. Topics Include:

Financial Resolutions For The New Year - Get Your Money Right In 2023

What Wealthy People Know (And You Can Too!)

Make Money Your Thing: The Keys To Money Confidence

Investing For Success - Even When The Market Sucks

Post-Divorce Money Must-Do’s

Women Building Wealth

Tips For Tax Time: Tax Smart Strategies

What’s An RRSP And Should I Be Contributing To It?

Kalee also writes articles on financial topics and has been published in Calgary’s Child magazine with her article called ‘Raising Money Savvy Children.’ She appeared on the Global Morning show in Calgary to discuss ways to teach your children about money and was recognized by Wealth Professionals as one of the 20 Rising Stars in Canada.

To further her efforts supporting financial literacy, Kalee has two books being released in 2023 – a children’s picture book called MoneyWise Mabel’s Bursting Bank (now available for pre-order from Barnes & Noble and Target), and a non-fiction book called Make Money Your Thing: Ditch the Shame and Design the Financial Future of your Dreams, which aims to build confidence and empower people in their financial lives.

You can listen to her interview on "Superstar PR" with Niki Papaioannou here.

