Global Care Management Solutions Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 10.9% By 2028

Global Care Management Solutions Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Opportunities, And Forecast 2028. The global care management solutions market Size was worth around USD 11894.9 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 22128.4 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.9 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the care management solutions market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the care management solutions market.
Care management solutions are highly effective management solutions that are aimed at improving the quality of healthcare and are needed in modern-day healthcare infrastructure to effectively manage the increasing number of patients across the globe. The rising need for better quality healthcare at a lower cost is a major factor that will be driving the care management solutions market growth over the forecast period.
Rising focus on patient safety, increasing demand for care management solutions, rising technological proliferation, the increasing popularity of healthcare IT solutions, growing adoption of novel and advanced technologies, and increasing burden on healthcare providers are some of the major factors that will propel the care management solutions market growth over the forecast period.
The lack of a skilled workforce and skilled professionals will be a major constraining factor for the care management solutions market growth through 2028. However, increasing training programs and rising investments in healthcare IT training by healthcare providers are expected to solve this problem but this will be a major hindering factor over the forecast period until a skilled workforce is made available in abundance.
The burden on healthcare infrastructure will also increase as the geriatric population of the world is increases and especially in nations of the United States and Japan, this is an imminent problem that will befall them. This is increasing the patient pool on a global scale and will be a major driver for the care management solutions market growth through 2028
The pandemic of 2020 bolstered the demand for care management solutions as the focus on healthcare and the burden on healthcare infrastructure increased amid rising coronavirus cases across the world. However, the lack of essentials and lockdown restrictions made it highly difficult for the care management solutions companies to cash in on this potential.
The care management solutions market growth in the post-pandemic era is expected to have a bright outlook with healthcare expenditure increasing across the world and supportive government initiatives to boost the adoption of care management solutions on a global scale.
The global care management solutions market is segregated based on component, delivery mode, application, end-user, and region. Based on End users, the care management solutions market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and others. Over the forecast period, the provider segment is anticipated to hold a dominant outlook through 2028. Rising demand for patient-oriented care solutions, rising number of patients on a global scale, and growing technological proliferation are some of the major factors driving this segment and care management solutions market potential through 2028.
The North American care management solutions market is expected to be the most lucrative market in the global care management solutions market landscape. The care management solutions market growth in this region will majorly be driven by factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population, demand for effective yet affordable healthcare infrastructure, rising adoption of technology by healthcare providers and payers, presence of key care management solutions companies, etc. The United States will emerge as the leading care management solutions market in this region and will be the most revenue-intensive market.
Key players functioning in the global care management solutions market include
EXL Service Holdings, Inc. (US)
Casenet, LLC (US)
Medecision Inc. (US)
ZeOmega Inc. (US)
Cognizant Technology Solutions (US)
Cerner Corporation (US),
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US)
Epic Systems Corporation (US).
Browse the full “Care Management Solutions Market By Component (Software, Services), By Delivery mode (Web, Cloud, On-Premise), By Application (Disease Management, Case Management, Utilization Management, Other Applications), By End User (Payers, Providers, Other end users) and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/care-management-solutions-market
Recent developments:
In January 2021, Philips Healthcare a leading name in the healthcare solutions industry announced the acquisition of Capsule Technologies, Inc. which is capable of capturing clinical data and transforming it into actionable data that can be used for patient care management systems and optimizing healthcare infrastructure to improve healthcare quality and coordination between teams.
The global care management solutions market is segmented as follows:
By Component
Software
Services
By Delivery mode
On-premise
Cloud-based
By Application
Disease Management
Case Management
Utilization Management
Other Applications
By End User
Payers
Providers
Other end users
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
