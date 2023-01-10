Soil Moisture Sensor Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR of 14.0 % between (2021–2027) - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soil Moisture Sensor Market Analysis

The global soil moisture sensor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.0 % during the forecast period 2021-2027. The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Growing awareness about climate change coupled with increase in irrigation needs are some of the key factors driving the growth of this market.

Soil Moisture Sensor Market Growth Drivers and Risks

A major factor driving the growth of soil moisture sensors is the increasing use of smart agricultural equipment throughout the world. In order to increase farm productivity and reduce water consumption, farmers are adopting sensors to enhance productivity and reduce water consumption, and using them to avoid irrigation issues through constant monitoring is accelerating the market’s growth.

As a result of the spatial variability of soil and the poor reliability and high costs associated with soil monitoring sensors, the soil moisture sensor market will face challenges. Over the forecast period of 2021-2028, soil moisture sensor market is expected to face challenges due to a lack of awareness and technical skills related to soil monitoring.

Soil Moisture Sensor Market Keyplayers

The key players in this market are Aclima, Inc., Caipos Gmbh, Campbell Scientific Inc., Delta T Devices Ltd., ESI Environmental Sensors Inc., IMKO MicroModeltechnik GmbH, Irrometer Company Inc., Meter Group Inc. USA, Spectrum Technologies Inc., Sentek, Smartrek Technologies Inc.

The aim of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years, and to forecast the values for the next eight years. In each region and country included in the study, both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry are incorporated into the report. It also includes a comprehensive overview of the key factors & challenges that will shape the future growth of the market, such as driving factors and challenges.



Soil Moisture Sensor Market Segmentations

The global soil moisture sensor market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, end-use, and region.

