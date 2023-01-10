Smart Parcel Locker Market Size Worth USD 1,833.9 Million by 2029 | Report by Fortune Business Insights

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Smart Parcel Locker Market size is projected to reach USD 1,833.9 Million in 2029, at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period, 2022-2029

/EIN News/ -- Pune,India, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Smart Parcel Locker Market Size was valued at USD 722.1 million in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 806.5 million in 2022 to USD 1833.9 million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Smart Parcel Locker Market Forecast, 2023-2029.”

Key Industry Development:

TZ Limited declared its novel agreement with Australia’s NSW Government department to install 3,000 TZ smart locker system. The company upgraded the department’s prevailing lockers with its smart cloud-based systems.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 12.5% 2029 Value Projection USD 1,833.9 Million Base Year 2021 Smart Parcel Locker Market Size in 2021 USD 722.1 Million Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Component; Deployment; Type; Application; Smart Parcel Locker Market Growth Drivers Rise in E-Commerce Deliveries to Drive Market Growth Locker Capacity Constraint is Expected to Limit Market Expansion





Expansive Growth in Online Shopping & E-commerce during COVID-19 to Spur Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically modified the retail industry. The preliminary onset of coronavirus has startled the brick and mortar vendors for choosing digital platforms and to fast-track incorporating multichannel strategies to safeguard rising deliveries. The consumers became more comfortable with online shopping due to its hassle-free services such as effortless returns, free deliveries, cash on delivery payment, among others. Consequently, with an augmented growth in online shopping and increasingly developing e-commerce amid pandemic, the market is set to observe an elevated boom.





Drivers and Restraints:

Upsurge in E-Commerce Deliveries to Fuel the Smart Parcel Locker Market Growth

The drastically developing online retailing trend is rising e-commerce demand. Over a few years, numerous corporations observed growth in delivery volumes. Various industry segments, such as food and beverages, apparels and accessories, personal care, and consumer electronics goods, perceived sharp growth in their parcel delivery volume. Brick and mortar retail stores are now moving toward e-commerce and digital platforms to distribute products to consumers.

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Backed by Rising Parcel Deliveries

North America holds the largest smart parcel locker market share, owing to the escalation in the number of parcel deliveries due to exponential growth of online shopping across the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a quick pace, owing to the rising number of online buyers and government programs to develop smart cities.

Smart parcel lockers signify an essential, countrywide, developing digital infrastructure of the future, and Germany and the U.K. are about to turn out to be the biggest parcel locker nations in Europe as a consequence of millions of pounds of capitalization.

Competitive Landscape:

Prime Players Sign Considerable Agreements to Make Noteworthy Alterations in Market

The players functioning in the market of smart parcel locker often employ various tactics that will benefit the market growth and product demand. Among the pool of stratagems, one such remarkable strategy to inflate the business prospect is signing multimillion agreements with government bodies and safeguarding a profitable revenue for their own company.





Report Coverage:

The report offers valuable insights obtained by thorough study done by our researchers. An extensive research was conducted to provide the estimated size of the market. The data used to project the shares for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels is obtained from in-depth interviews with numerous stakeholders. Furthermore, we have gained access to several global and regional paid databases to deliver precise information to make business investment decisions easy.

Segments:

Increasing E-commerce and Logistics to Thrust Hardware Demand

Based on component, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and services.

The hardware segment captured maximum market share in 2021 and is expected to preserve its dominance during the forecast period.

Majority Safety and Ease of Admission to Fuel Demand for Indoor Locker

Based on deployment, the market is categorized into indoor and outdoor.

Indoor deployment of smart lockers is greatest in comparison with outdoor deployment as the price of an outdoor locker is three times greater than an indoor model.

Rising Scalability to Thrive Modular Parcel Lockers Segment Share

Based on type, the market is divided into modular parcel lockers, cooling lockers for fresh food, postal lockers, and laundry lockers.

Modular parcel locker holds the largest market share; where, cooling lockers for fresh food is predicted to be the quickest rising locker type.

Surging Online Shopping to Improve Commercial Building Segment Share

Based on application, the market is divided into commercial buildings, condos and apartments, retail BOPIS, universities and colleges, others (post offices, parking areas).

The installation of progressive parcel lockers is largest in and around commercial buildings; however, retail BOPIS are projected to upsurge deployment of smart lockers in their premises in the forthcoming years.

The global market scope is classified across five regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Ricoh Group (Japan)

Quadient SA (France)

TZ Limited (Australia)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (U.S.)

KEBA Group AG (Austria)

Cleveron (Estonia)

LUXER Corporation (U.S.)

ParcelPort Solutions, Inc. (Canada)

Hollman, Inc. (U.S.)

Shenzhen Zhilai Sci and Tech Co. (China)





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Smart Parcel Locker Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

Global Smart Parcel Locker Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Component (USD) Hardware Software Services By Deployment Indoor Outdoor By Type (USD) Modular Parcel Locker Cooling Lockers for Fresh Food Postal Lockers Laundry Lockers By Application (USD) Commercial Buildings Condos and Apartments Retail BOPIS Universities and Colleges Others (Post Offices, Parking Areas, etc.) By Region (USD) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Smart Parcel Locker Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings



TOC Continued…!





