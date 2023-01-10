Touching a valuation of US$ 9.5 Million, Dipropylene Glycol N-Propyl Ether Market Is Projected To Evolve At An Impressive CAGR Of 9% by 2033

Worldwide Dipropylene Glycol N-Propyl Ether Sales Are Expected To Rise Significantly. Consumer Preference For Multiple Layers, Special Fabrics, And Printed Textiles Are Expected To Drive Product Demand. Furthermore, Rising Living Standards Have Increased The Demand For The High-Quality Detergents To Protect Sensitive Clothing And Fabrics, Which Is Expected To Complement Market Expansion

The global dipropylene glycol n-propyl ether market is set to garner US$ 9.5 billion by 2033, expanding at 9% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, as per industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Dipropylene glycol n-propyl ether is a colorless liquid that evaporates slowly and has an ether-like odor. It is utilized in waterborne latex coatings as a solvent and as a coalescent. Due to its outstanding combination of hydrophilic and hydrophobic qualities, which makes it miscible with water and oil, dipropylene glycol n-propyl ether is recommended for usage in a variety of applications.

Furthermore, increased uses of the product in various sectors and a rise in R&D efforts will provide multiple chances for the expansion of the dipropylene glycol n-propyl ether market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global dipropylene glycol n-propyl ether market is valued at US$ 4 million in 2023.

Worldwide sales of dipropylene glycol n-propyl ether are anticipated to hit US$ 9.5 million by 2033.

The market is projected to increase rapidly at a CAGR of 9% from 2023 to 2033.

Asia Pacific accounted for 40% share of the global market in 2022.

The detergent segment is predicted to evolve at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.





Competitive Landscape

Key players in the dipropylene glycol n-propyl ether market are actively pursuing strategies such as partnerships, research & development activities, investments, and acquisitions to maintain and extend their worldwide presence.

The Dow Chemical Company offers DOWANOL™ DPnP. DOWANOL™ DPnP evaporates more slowly and has a little higher hydrophobicity than DOWANOL™ PnP. When compared to other glycol ethers, it possesses a near-midrange balance of hydrophilic and hydrophobic qualities, as well as significant water solubility. DOWANOL™ DPnP is a high-performance glycol ether solvent that delivers good coalescing capabilities in combinations with more hydrophobic glycols. DOWANOL™ DPnP glycol ether can also be combined with other substances to replace or displace Butyl CELLOSOLVE™ glycol ether (commonly called DOWANOL EB glycol ether). DOWANOL™ DPnP is also used in coatings and cleaning formulas to lower surface tension and increase solubility. It is useful for a wide range of applications due to its strong chemical stability, low odor, and low toxicity.

Key Companies Profiled

Eastman Chemical Company

Monument Chemical

India Glycols

ADEKA CORPORATION

Jiangsu Yida Chemical Co., Ltd

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V

MIDLAND CHEMICALS LTD

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited

Manali Petrochemicals Limited

Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical

The Dow Chemical Company



Dipropylene glycol n-propyl ether is an efficient coalescent agent in waterborne coatings due to its unusual lipophobe/hydrophobe balance, which enables a wide variety of coalescent efficiency for various resins.

Dipropylene glycol n-propyl ether is a popular solvent in cleaning fluid formulation. This is a key ingredient in dry cleaning solutions and metal detergents. Due to its ability to eliminate hydrophobic marks from rough surfaces, it is employed in metal detergents. It works well as a degreaser when cleaning machines. This solvent is commonly used in dry cleaning liquid detergents since it can clear grease stains by producing a suitable lather. As a result, the increasing demand for dipropylene glycol n-propyl ether for cleaning applications is likely to boost the market growth.

Segments of Dipropylene Glycol N-Propyl Ether Industry Research

By Application : Solvents Chemical Intermediates Coatings Detergents Latex Paints Other Applications

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA





Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is predicted to lead the global dipropylene glycol n-propyl ether market during the forecast period. Japan and South Korea are boosting the market growth in Asia Pacific.

North America and Europe are projected to follow Asia Pacific in terms of revenue generation.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global dipropylene glycol n-propyl ether market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of application (solvents, chemical intermediates, coatings, detergents, latex paints, other applications), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Market Trends

1.3. Current Market & Future Potential

1.4. Fact.MR Recommendation

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Segmentation

2.2. Market Indicators

2.3. Market Definitions

2.4. Market Dynamics

2.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.6. Value Chain Analysis



2.7. Global Market Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033

3. COVID-19 Impact on Global Market

4. Market Outlook, by Region

5. Market Trend Analysis, 2023-2033



