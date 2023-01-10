Update No. 1: VSP arrests barricaded subject in Hardwick

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

Vermont State Police arrests barricaded subject in Hardwick

HARDWICK, Vermont (Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023) — Shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday, members of the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit were able to take Michael McCuen into custody. There were no reports of significant injuries. He was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

As of 5:30 a.m., Vermont Route 16 has re-opened.

The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing, including what charges McCuen might face. The Hardwick Police Department is the lead investigative agency on the underlying incident, and further questions regarding this case should be directed to them.

***Initial news release, 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023***

Members of the Vermont State Police, including the Crisis Negotiation Unit and the Tactical Services Unit, are on scene early Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at a location in Hardwick where a suspect in a domestic assault is barricaded.

The incident, at a home at 1619 Vermont Route 16, has resulted in the closure of the road as of early Tuesday morning. Members of the public should avoid the area and take alternate routes.

The individual is identified as Michael McCuen, 36, a resident of that address. The incident began when a female household member called the Hardwick Police Department at about noon Monday, Jan. 9, to report that she had been assaulted by McCuen. McCuen is known to police and has access to multiple firearms. Hardwick police contacted the Vermont State Police to request assistance in responding to the call. The Lamoille County Sheriff's Department and the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement Division also responded.

The victim was able to leave the residence safely, while responding police agencies established a perimeter and began attempting to contact McCuen and persuade him to surrender. As of 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, those efforts were continuing. The victim of the domestic assault suffered minor injuries; no further injuries have been reported.

This incident is contained to the Hardwick home, and there is no danger to the community.