Aesthetic Medical Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period (2022-2029), Emerging trends, Industry Growth and Detailed Insights

Aesthetic Medical Devices Market size was valued at USD 16.82 Billion in 2021 and the total Aesthetic Medical Devices revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 44.09 Billion.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, the global healthcare business intelligence firm, has published a market intelligence report the on “ Aesthetic Medical Devices Market ”. The total global market for Aesthetic Medical Devices was USD 16.82 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 44.09 Bn by 2029. According to the report, North America region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the projected period.



Aesthetic Medical Devices Market Scope and Research Methodology

The key objective of the report is to provide a comprehensive assessment of the global market, including major leading stakeholders in the Aesthetic Medical Devices industry. The assessment clearly shows the forecasted market size and trends, as well as the historical and present status of the market. The Aesthetic Medical Devices market research report provides information on the market’s revenue, volume, share, production and sales. The report also includes market segment trends, investment and technology with the competitive landscape. It also includes the analysis of the regional as well as market segments, application areas and market growth strategies. For a clear understanding of the market structure, functioning and trends, the market in the report is divided into segments: product, technology and end-user. An in-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities. These segments of the Aesthetic Medical Devices market are further divided into sub-segments. Major countries in each region are included in the report according to their revenue contribution to the global Aesthetic Medical Devices market.

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2029 to identify the prevailing market opportunity. Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the suppliers and buyers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their buyer-supplier network. The Aesthetic Medical Devices market study provides unique guidance in thoughtful details regarding the development factors and has used a top-down and bottom-up approach to keep it error-free and accurate. Extensive primary and secondary research methodologies have been used by MMR’s expert analysts to collect the data for the Aesthetic Medical Devices market report.

Aesthetic Medical Devices Market Overview

Medical aesthetics is an area of scientific study that includes minimally invasive therapies to improve a person’s physical appearance. It is a type of face beauty cleaning that involves technically advanced non-surgical and surgical therapies. Medical aesthetic devices include all medical devices used for body correction, beauty and improvement operations such as anti-aging , excess fat removal, undesirable hair removal , skin tightening, cosmetic surgery, aesthetic implants, permanent tattoo removal and more.

Aesthetic Medical Devices Market Dynamics

During the forecast period, the aesthetic medical market is expected to grow majorly due to the increase in demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive surgeries. The major growth drivers of the aesthetic medical market are increasing awareness of aesthetic appearance and the rising incidence of congenital face and tooth deformities. The market growth is also expected to be driven by government initiatives in developing countries, the rising prevalence of breast cancer and rapidly increasing disposable income.

The factors that are expected to enhance the aesthetic medical industry and provide various opportunities for key players are the development of the medical tourism industry, the adoption of aesthetic procedures to enhance physical appearance and the emergence of tourism medical spas. The factors that are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period are risk malfunctions associated with implants, high cost of treatment and low reimbursements.

Aesthetic Medical Devices Market Regional Insights

In 2021, the North America region held the largest market share of 36.5% of the global aesthetic medical devices market. During the forecast period, the region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR and retain its dominance in terms of value and volume. The growth of the market in the region is majorly due to the increased awareness of aesthetic and minimally invasive procedures, the increasing volume of different aesthetic operations, technological advancements and the presence of important players in the area.

During the forecast period, the Europe region is expected to grow at a significant rate. The growth of the market is majorly attributed to the increased demand for high-quality cosmetic treatments and well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Market Size in 2021 USD 16.82 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 44.09 Bn. CAGR 12.8% (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 215 No. of Tables 110 No. of Charts and Figures 102 Segment Covered Product, Technology and End-User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Aesthetic Medical Devices Market Segmentation

By Product

Facial Aesthetic Devices Botulinum toxin Derma Fillers Microdermabrasion products Chemical peels

Cosmetic Implants Breast implants Gluteal implants Facial implants

Skin Aesthetic Devices Nonsurgical skin tightening devices Laser skin resurfacing devices Microneedling products Light therapy devices

Body Contouring Devices Nonsurgical fat reduction devices Cellulite reduction devices Liposuction devices

Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals & Skin Lighteners

Hair Removal Devices LASER hair removal devices IPL hair removal devices

Tattoo Removal Devices

Thread Lift Products

Physician-Dispensed Eyelash Products

Nail Treatment laser Devices

By Technology

Radiofrequency technology

Microcurrent Technology

Ultrasound Technology

Laser Technology

Plasma Therapy



By End User

Clinics, Hospitals, And Medical Spas

Beauty Centers

Home Care Settings

Others

Aesthetic Medical Devices Market Key Competitors:

Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson) (U.S.)

Syneron Medical Ltd. (Candela Corporation) (U.S.)

Sciton, Inc. (U.S.)

Fotona (U.S.)

Solta Medical (Valeant Pharmaceuticals) (U.S.)

BTL INDUSTRIES, Inc. (U.S.)

Genesis Biosystems, Inc. (U.S.)

Implantech (U.S.)

Galderma (Switzerland)

Cutera Inc. (U.S.)

Venus Concept (Canada)

Lutronic (U.S.)

Sientra Inc. (California)

Aesthetic Management Partners (U.S.)

Cartessa Aesthetic (U.S.)

Apyx Medical (U.S.)

Zimmer Biomet (U.S.)

Implantech (U.S.)

GALDERMA Laboratories (U.S.)

Candela Corporation (U.S.)

Cynosure (U.S.)

Viora (New York)

Alma Lasers (Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.) (Chicago)

Hologic, Inc. (U.S.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Allergan plc (AbbVie Inc.) (Ireland)

Merz Pharma (Germany)

El.En. (Italy)

Lumenis Ltd. (Israel)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Germany)

InMode (Israel)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Ulthera (India)



Key questions answered in the Aesthetic Medical Devices Market are:

What is Aesthetic Medical Device?

What are the global trends in the Aesthetic Medical Devices Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Aesthetic Medical Devices Market?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Aesthetic Medical Devices?

What is the expected demand for different types of products in the Aesthetic Medical Devices Market during the forecast period?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Aesthetic Medical Devices Market?

How is the intervention from regulatory authority is shaping the Aesthetic Medical Devices Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Aesthetic Medical Devices?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Aesthetic Medical Devices Market?

What are the major challenges that the Aesthetic Medical Devices Market could face in the future?

Who held the largest market share in Aesthetic Medical Devices Market?



Key Offerings:

A detailed overview of the Market

Historical Data: The data of the market before 2022

Market Forecast |2022-2029

Market Share and Size by Revenue

Market Dynamics –Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges

Market Segmentation – Product, Technology, End-User and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Manufacturers and Other Prominent Manufacturers



