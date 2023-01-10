Goodfood and Aloette Go launch new meal-kits to spark joy in Canadians’ kitchens

The partnership will deliver Michelin-inspired recipes to Goodfood subscribers nationwide

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD) has teamed up with Aloette Go to bring Michelin-inspired recipes to Canadians' doorsteps this winter.



As Canada's number one meal-kit brand, Goodfood delivers farm-fresh ingredients and chef-curated recipes to empower Canadians to eat and live better. The new partnership with one of the country's top restaurants, Aloette and takeout counterpart Aloette Go, further demonstrates the brand's commitment of bringing homegrown ingredients and high-quality dishes into consumers' kitchens nationwide.

Goodfood and Aloette Go will offer two delicious meal-kits developed in collaboration by Aloette Executive Chef Solomon Mason and Goodfood Head Chef Jordana Rebner. The Aloette Wagyu Burger meal-kit is inspired by one of Aloette's most iconic dishes, and will be available to order for a limited time only by Goodfood subscribers across the country.

“As an industry leader in an ever-evolving food scene, it's important for us to continue finding ways to stay relevant and excite our customers,” said Solomon Mason, Executive Chef, Aloette Go. “With more Canadians cooking at home, we're thrilled to partner with Goodfood to bring Aloette Go’s elevated experience to them and help make meal-time more enjoyable."

The newest venture by Toronto-based Alo Food Group, Aloette Go, offers a high-quality takeout and delivery experience each time, highlighting fan-favourites from its sister restaurant, Aloette. Alo Food Group also owns Alo and Alobar Yorkville, two of the first restaurants to receive a Michelin Star in Canada in September. Now, with easy-to-follow recipe cards and pre-portioned ingredients, Goodfood has not only made it easier than ever to cook like a Michelin Chef, but is allowing those outside of Toronto to enjoy Aloette Go’s delicious dishes for the first time.

"At Goodfood, our priority is to make cooking and eating an exciting activity that sparks joy and brings people together, rather than cause stress," said Jordana Rebner, Head Chef, Goodfood. "Partnering with Aloette Go to offer our subscribers a unique home-cooking experience allows us to deliver on our promise to make meal-time more enjoyable, which is especially relevant during these winter months, a time when we could all use a little more joy in our lives!"

Featuring fresh locally-sourced ingredients, Goodfood subscribers were able to order the Aloette Seared Scallops meal-kit in late December, and are now able to order the Aloette Wagyu Burger meal-kit with Seared Halloumi and Pickle Mayo until Wednesday February 1st. To learn more, Canadians can visit makegoodfood.ca and order their own Michelin-inspired meal-kit by Goodfood and Aloette Go.

About Goodfood

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is a leading digitally native meal solutions brand in Canada, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. The Goodfood team is building Canada’s most loved millennial food brand, with the mission to create experiences that spark joy and help our community live longer on a healthier planet. Goodfood customers have access to uniquely fresh and delicious products, as well as exclusive pricing, made possible by its world class culinary team and direct-to-consumer infrastructures and technology. We are passionate about connecting our partner farms and suppliers to our customers’ kitchens while eliminating food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with production facilities located in the provinces of Quebec and Alberta.

About Alo Food Group

The Alo Food Group creates and operates restaurants of regard in Toronto. Since the opening of Alo -- our fine-dining flagship -- in 2015, we have aimed to make luxuries approachable while elevating time-honoured favourites. We offer our guests a continuing relationship in venues where the deliciousness of the food is met by a passion for hospitality. Along with Alo, our portfolio of restaurants includes Aloette (2017); Alobar Yorkville (2018); Salon (2019), an intimate space for private dining; and Aloette Go (2021), a take-out-and-delivery-optimized version of the original.

