3D Printing Filament Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Stratasys, Merck, Evonik Industries, Koninklijke & More

Global 3D Printing Filament Market is projected to grow at an impressive rate through 2028 due to the annually increasing demand from aerospace industry. In 2020, the export value of the aerospace industry in Japan amounted to approximately USD 4.25 billion.

The Thermoplastic feedstock utilized in the fused deposition modeling or fused filament fabrication (FDM/FFF) process is 3D printing filament. Using several filaments primarily drives the market to print many materials simultaneously. Additionally, the affordability of the filaments and their simplicity of usage present additional market expansion prospects. Due to their low cost, water resistance, and ease of manufacture, plastic 3D printing filaments are used extensively.

Contrary to conventional printing, which uses materials like composites, nylon, and other hybrid filaments, fused filament manufacturing processes produce prototypes for aerospace and defense, automotive, and industrial application segments more quickly. Market participants are increasingly drawn to invest in 3D printing filament due to growing innovation, research, and development in the field, including the use of multi-property materials and biodegradable 3D filaments. Furthermore, the market for bio-degradable 3D printing filaments is expanding due to stringent environmental laws implemented by European nations.

Stainless steel, copper, brass, bronze, and other very fine metal powders make metal-filled 3D printing filaments. These materials don't require a high-temperature extruder and have an aesthetically pleasing metal finish. Metal printing filaments are also heavier and stay on the surface longer than plastic. The metal-based 3D printing filament market is hindered by the fact that generating metal filament for printing uses three to four times more energy than producing plastic or ceramic filament. Ceramics can be used as a 3D printing filament substitute for plastic and metal.

The creation of creative figurines, models, statues, and art and design projects is credited as the driving force behind the use of ceramics for printing. Additionally, it's frequently used in the biomedical industry to create customized implants like 3D bone substitutes. However, building complicated components and parts using ceramic filament is expensive and labor-intensive. As a result, the major market players are spending money researching and developing novel printing techniques.

Promising Demand from Aerospace and Defense Industry

The aerospace and defense application market accounted for high usage in creating design prototypes. Demand for 3D printing filament is anticipated to increase throughout the forecasted period as additive manufacturing is increasingly used to produce aerospace components worldwide for cost-effective solutions. A typical aircraft component and parts created using 3D printing technology are lighter and reduce air drag, which lowers fuel costs. Additionally, during the anticipated period, the demand for 3D printing filament is expected to rise due to factors including rising environmental consciousness and declining fuel costs and emissions that are likely to reduce the environmental effect.

Growing Technological Advancement for Sustainable Development

The 3D printing filament industry is seeing good market expansion due to various product development stages. Major component producers in the fields of aerospace and defence, automotive, industrial, and healthcare include India, China, Brazil, South Korea, and Malaysia. During the anticipated period, this is probably going to propel market growth even higher. By opening its first Kepstan PEKK (Poly-Ether-Ketone-Ketone) factory in Alabama, US, Arkema SA expanded the manufacturing of 3D printing filament material in March 2019. With this development, the company aimed to increase its selection of advanced materials for use in the most demanding industries, including aerospace, oil & gas, electronics, and automotive.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global 3D Printing Filament Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

3D Printing Filament Market, By Material:

3D Printing Filament Market, By Type:

ABS

PLA

PVA

PET

Titanium

Copper

Stainless Steel

Metal Alloys

Others

3D Printing Filament Market, By End Use:

Medical & Dental

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Aerospace & defense

Others

3D Printing Filament Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global 3D Printing Filament Market Outlook

6. North America 3D Printing Filament Market Outlook

7. Europe 3D Printing Filament Market Outlook

8. Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Filament Market Outlook

9. South America 3D Printing Filament Market Outlook

10. Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Filament Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Porters Five Forces Analysis

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Stratasys Ltd

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Merck KGaA

Arkema S.A.

D Systems, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Clariant AG

DuPont de Nemours, Inc

Materialise NV

