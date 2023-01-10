Submit Release
Autel Introduces New Rose Gold Finish to MaxiCharger AC Lite Lineup

Autel announced a new color option, Rose Gold, for its award-winning Autel MaxiCharger AC home chargers. Customers can now choose from three color finishes, Dark Gray, Silver, or Rose Gold, for their MaxiCharger AC Lite Level 2 Smart Charger.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005537/en/

High-Speed Charging

The MaxiCharger AC Lite Level 2 charger provides up to 50 Amps of output, enabling drivers to gain up to 37 miles of range per charging hour, a charging speed that is nine times faster than Level 1 chargers.

Smart Charging

The Autel Charge app makes charging and monitoring quick, convenient, and cost-effective. Use the Autel Charge app, compatible with Android and Apple devices, to customize charging to fit your lifestyle and family's needs. Charging options include Charge and Go, Remote Start and Stop, RFID-card charging access, and day and time scheduling to take advantage of lower, off-peak utility rates.

Safe and Durable Charging

The Autel MaxiCharger AC Lite is designed for indoor and outdoor installation. The MaxiCharger's NEMA Type 4X rating ensures it can withstand all weather conditions, including rain, snow, hail, sleet, and high dust. Engineered with safety in mind, the MaxiCharger features built-in surge, over-current, over-voltage, and over-temperature protections.

Visit Amazon (Rose Gold: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BLTTKJFW; Dark Gray & Silver: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BG5RQB21) for information on the MaxiCharger AC Lite.

About Autel

Autel designs, engineers, and manufactures some of the most advanced products for residential and commercial users, offering hardware, software, apps, and cloud-based solutions to cover almost every use case and application.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005537/en/

