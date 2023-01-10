Unlock Unbeatable Gaming Capabilities with OPPO's Reno8 Pro 5G Powered by MediaTek HyperEngine 5.0

To help users enjoy an all-round smooth and more reliable gaming experience, the Reno8 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX

MediaTek HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technology allows users to immerse themselves in intense gameplay while enjoying an impeccable mobile gaming experience

Through the support of technology partners like MediaTek, OPPO continues to enhance its user gaming experience for users across the globe

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX is at the heart of delivering OPPO's Reno8 Pro 5G's high-end gaming displays, better resolution, and an all-round smooth gaming experience, unleashing its peak performance so that gamers can immerse themselves in every scene.

MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX is equipped with MediaTek HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technology that offers a comprehensive suite of gaming-related optimizations covering Wi-Fi networking and 5G, including exclusive MediaTek Intelligent Display Sync 2.0 and AI-VRS. The wireless earbud latency improvements in Bluetooth LE Audio technology and Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio helps boost play time by 170 frame rates, UFS 3.1 storage and Quad-channel LPDDR5 memory to ensure ultra-fast data streaming.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8100 is a best fit for OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G as it enables superlative HFR Gaming experience, octa-core CPU with a speed over 2.85GHz, and latest Arm Mali-G610 MC6 graphics engine that allows 20% power savings, longer battery and other game-enhancements to provide a seamless mobile gaming experience to each and every OPPO smartphone user.

Brilliant Picture Quality

Combining the capability of the world's first Hybrid coexistence technologies AI-GPU Super Resolution for gaming on Android and APU together enable the AI processors to perform intelligent resolution upscaling and image quality enhancements, highly reliable connections, ensuring gamers can enjoy premium picture quality with HDR visuals that provide vivid, true-colour experiences.

End-to-End Optimization for Rapid Response Engine

In order to ensure a lag-free viewing experience, MediaTek Intelligent Display Sync 2.0 with upto 120Hz refresh rates, offering the gamer flagship-grade resolutions with better performance and power efficiency so that gamers can enjoy the all-round smooth Reno8 Pro 5G gaming experience, powered by MediaTek.

Intelligent Speed Uplift for Rapid Gameplay

Say goodbye to dormant game connections, even in highly congested networking environments. MediaTek Dimensity 8100 enables the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard with MediaTek Wi-Fi Fast Path technology, the 2x2 antenna providing excellent speeds and the lowest latency while using the phone for gaming purposes.

Intelligent Resource Management Engine for Better, Longer Gameplay

The Frame Rate Smoother feature creates a smoother in-game experience by managing the SOC and avoiding FPS dips, lagging and jitter. Through this, gamers can enjoy a fast, responsive and smooth experience, with longer gameplay as the Reno8 Pro 5G benefits from being notably cooler.

OPPO is determined to continue to innovate and inspire visionary change in the technology industry on behalf of its customers to provide an immaculate user experience. With the support of industry-leading technology partners like MediaTek, OPPO continues to enhance its mobile gaming experience through the latest technological advancements.

The Reno8 Pro 5G is available to purchase across OPPO's regional websites and retail partner stores at a recommended retail price of AED 2,799. For more information, visit www.oppo.com/ae.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to build a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology to global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 dedicated employees to create a better life for customers around the world.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 14 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premise in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and has enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, and charity campaigns.

