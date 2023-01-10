United Way of the Greater Capital Region selects StratusLIVE's Nonprofit Industry Cloud for digital engagement and donor management

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StratusLIVE is honored to announce that United Way of the Greater Capital Region (Albany, NY) has chosen StratusLIVE's Nonprofit Industry Cloud solution as their comprehensive, end-to-end digital engagement, corporate CSR, and donor management solution. The solution consists of StratusLIVE's industry leading Nonprofit 365 CRM, Give at Work for corporate social responsibility (CSR), and the Ignite Online platform for digital engagement.

Last fall, United Way of the Greater Capital Region set out to enhance and expand their digital engagement efforts through modern technology. They were eager to build upon their community engagement work and explore new ways to meet the philanthropic goals of their partners and donors. This renewed focus required a committed technology partner with proven experience serving United Ways. Their evaluation process led them to select StratusLIVE for a comprehensive nonprofit industry cloud solution empowering their workplace partners and donors to drive inspired community impact.

United Way of the Greater Capital Region's corporate partners will gain the opportunity to utilize StratusLIVE Give at Work to engage their employees through giving, volunteering, and enhanced engagement opportunities. Employees and donors can elect to participate in recurring giving for year-round engagement, create their own online profiles, and engage in multiple digital giving modes including CSR, peer-to-peer, team-based, and DIY fundraising.

In addition to these enhanced engagement opportunities for donors, United Way of the Greater Capital Region will benefit from increased staff efficiencies and internal user adoption. Their usage of StratusLIVE 365 CRM, built upon the powerful Microsoft Dynamics platform, leverages their existing knowledge of the Microsoft Office environment. Through StratusLIVE's native integration with Microsoft Outlook and Teams, internal staff will also benefit from the platform's ease of use.

"StratusLIVE continues to invest in the long-term success of the United Way network," said Jim Funari, StratusLIVE CEO. "We are honored to support the efforts of United Way of the Greater Capital Region as they continue to promote long-term social change."

About StratusLIVE

StratusLIVE, an industry leader of Software for Social Good, empowers organizations to drive change and increase impact. Through its Nonprofit Industry Cloud Solution, enterprise nonprofits access CRM Fundraising and Engagement, Mission Delivery through Programs and Partners, a comprehensive Online Giving Suite, an Online CSR solution for Corporate Engagement, and a personalized application for donors. This end-to-end solution equips the modern nonprofit with a comprehensive digital toolset to enact mission delivery with features including virtual giving, relationship management, business intelligence, and team collaboration. With a basis on the Microsoft commercial platform and native integrations with Office, Teams, and Mobile environments, nonprofits experience ease of use and increased collaboration and accessibility. StratusLIVE, headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia has empowered enterprise nonprofits, federations, and foundations across the United States since 2010. Visit StratusLIVE.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Kelly Perry, StratusLIVE, 877.281.2099, kelly.perry@stratuslive.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE StratusLIVE