iTrip® Palm Harbor Opens Short-term Rental Property Management Company

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iTrip® is expanding services to short-term rental property owners and guests in Palm Harbor, Florida. iTrip Palm Harbor – owned and managed by Tim Price – has launched as the newest iTrip franchise destination.

The short-term rental property management company serves homeowners and guests in Tarpon Springs, Hudson, Holiday, New Port Richey, Hernando Beach, Spring Hill, Pine Island and Weeki Wachee in Florida. The full-service program increases short-term rental revenue and five-star guest reviews, while providing personal service by a local manager, marketing, free light maintenance, professional cleaning and automatic-response systems.

"As an active investor in long-term rentals, I fell in love with property management," said Tim Price, iTrip Palm Harbor owner. "As the short-term vacation rental industry continued to grow, I felt 2022 was the time to purchase an iTrip franchise and leave corporate America to pursue my passion. I chose iTrip because their processes, support, and technology ensure vacation rental owners and guests receive the best property management services."

The Florida addition is part of a growing portfolio of destinations managed by iTrip, the largest franchise brand serving the short-term rental property management industry in North America.

"iTrip has enjoyed incredible growth year over year, and this continued in 2022 through our focus on innovation, automation, operational efficiency and industry-leading technology," said Steve Caron, iTrip GM/CEO. "Through our valuable partnerships and award-winning software, we provide our franchisees with the best tools and processes available to ensure the highest level of customer service and value to travelers, thus establishing our franchisees as leaders in their markets."

Palm Harbor is located north of Clearwater and St. Petersburg on Florida's Gulf Coast. The area is best known for championship golf, scenic parks, sprawling beaches, fishing and kayaking. Guests also have access to a historic downtown, shopping, dining and live entertainment.

To learn more about the short-term rental property management program, contact iTrip Palm Harbor at 727-807-2474 (local).

iTrip Vacations is a leader in short-term rental property management with more than 3,800 properties under management in the U.S. and Canada. iTrip provides full-service rental property management programs to more than 100 franchise-owned destinations in North America and has been named a Vrbo Elite Partner in Software for five consecutive years.

