Dreyfus Ashby & Co. Welcomes Château Léoube Rosé Wines to Portfolio

Dreyfus Ashby & Co., a leading wine and spirits importer with a distinguished portfolio of family estate brands from around the world, is proud to announce the addition of Château Léoube wines to their portfolio. Léoube is known for elegant Côtes de Provence wines that are produced organically and are consistently recognized as striking and excellent examples of their terroir.

"We are excited to add Château Léoube to our portfolio of world-class wine producers," said John Caruso, President and CEO of Dreyfus Ashby & Co. "For over 75 years, our company has been privileged to represent some of the world's most sought-after wines from family-owned vineyards, and we are proud to continue the tradition with Château Léoube and their award-winning Rosé wines from Provence."

"As a family-owned company and with the US being one of our top priorities, we are thrilled to join Dreyfus, Ashby & Co's family of great wineries as our exclusive importer and distributor in the US" said Marco Guarneri, Export Director North America at Chateau Léoube.

About Dreyfus, Ashby & Co.

Dreyfus, Ashby & Co., a national importer representing a global portfolio of fine wines and spirits, was founded in London more than 75 years ago by Swiss-born Michel Dreyfus. In 1945, he moved the company to New York City, where it is headquartered today. From the beginning Dreyfus, Ashby & Co. devoted itself to dealing in superior wines from renowned family-owned vineyards and estates. In 1985, Burgundy's premier wine family, Joseph Drouhin, purchased Dreyfus Ashby and it is currently led in New York by president and CEO John Caruso. Dreyfus Ashby markets its products in all 50 states with a team of experienced sales specialists located across the country.

Besides the fine burgundies of Maison Joseph Drouhin and their properties in Oregon – Domaine Drouhin and Roserock, Dreyfus, Ashby's portfolio also includes: Chateau Petrús, Chateau Trotanoy, and Belair-Monange from Bordeaux; Ulysses, Rubicon and Inglenook from Napa, CA; Champagne Drappier; Domaine Comte Georges de Vogue; Château de Campuget; Domaine de la Solitude; Jules Taylor Wines from NZ; spirits from G.E. Massenez, and other wines from Bordeaux, Alsace, Spain, Argentina, Switzerland, South Africa, Israel and India. For more information: www.dreyfusashby.com

Dreyfus Ashby can be found on social media @dreyfusashby and @dreyfusashbywines

About Château Léoube

Nestled along the Cote d'Azur, Chateau Leoube is a historical Provencal estate including 70 hectares of vineyards and 22 hectares of olive groves that overlook the islands known as "Les îles d'Or". Owned by the Bamford Family, who pioneered organic farming at Daylesford in the UK, the ethos of Chateau Leoube is rooted in their philosophy of ‘local, seasonal and sustainable'. All the grapes and olives at Leoube are carefully tended by hand under the guidance of head winemaker Romain Ott, using time-honoured artisanal methods and organic principles that work in harmony with the land and the changing seasons. Léoube's award-winning organic Provencal wines and olive oils reflect the unique and varied terroir of the estate, one of the most beautiful, protected sites in Europe and home to the historic Chateau Leoube.

For more information, visit www.leoube.com and follow @leoube on social media

