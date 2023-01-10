Latest Free Online LightPDF Makes PDF Conversion and Editing More Productive

It is with great enthusiasm that LightPDF recently released a big update with brand new features. The core feature is that the online version is now completely free. LightPDF is a powerful tool when working with PDF documents. Check it on the official site here: https://lightpdf.com/

“LightPDF leverages 7 years of innovation to empower users to process PDF files that stands out with high-quality. When you need speed and ease to convert files or edit a PDF, LightPDF is the perfect tool for anyone.” said Jason, the LightPDF chief product officer, “Recently, after receiving feedbacks from many users, we launched the new LightPDF online version for free to help more users easily work with PDF files, and we will continue to optimize the product to provide users with the ultimate user experience.”

What Can LightPDF Do?

1. Convert Document Formats: It can convert PDF files from and to searchable and editable Word, PPT, Excel, TXT and more.

2. Extract Data: It is easy to extract all the text from a PDF or image to the selected document format with high accuracy with LightPDF.

3. Manage PDF Pages: It allows users to sign, watermark, annotate, rotate, merge and split PDF files with one click.

4. Decrypt and Encrypt PDFs: Set a password to prevent documents from being copied and edited, or unlock PDF documents for sharing or co-creation.

What’s New in LightPDF?

1. Completely Free

“We are proud to announce that starting with this update, the online version of LightPDF will be available for free. This is a milestone in LightPDF’s journey that will bring more value to our customers without document size limitation. This big step will complement our vision to offer a comprehensive and easy PDF solution to save people time and become the world's leading PDF software.” Steven, the executive president of LightPDF, mentioned in his speech.

2. Market-leading Document Rendering

LightPDF adopts an extremely fast document rendering solution, with a speed increase of 20%, ensuring stable, smooth and high-quality PDF processing. Additionally, it incorporates state-of-the-art PDF component technology into its solutions to streamline the PDF process and provide the best experience for users.

3. Document Management in the Cloud

One of LightPDF's notable features is Document Cloud, which allows users to save documents in the cloud. LightPDF utilizes cloud technology to provide comprehensive PDF services to support PDF conversion and editing, helping users easily synchronize documents in real time.

4. High-precision Output

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) is the electronic conversion of an image into text that your device can read. To achieve the goal of a seamless editing process, this free PDF tool offers the best-in-class OCR service, which extracts all text from a PDF or image to the selected document format in seconds. With this feature, users can convert entire documents into editable text with high precision.

5. Priority of Security

Document security has always been a top priority for the LightPDF team. They secure user privacy and let the system automatically delete all data after every conversion. This is a nice feature that gives their users full control over the processing of documents at all times.

Pricing

Online version: free

Desktop or mobile version: $19.90 for a monthly subscription and $59.90 for a yearly subscription.

Platform

LightPDF is web based, while supporting Android, iOS, Windows and Mac systems. At the same time, it provides an API or SDK interface for enterprise or start-up users, which can help them improve efficiency and save costs.

Languages

Arabic, Czech, Danish, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Japanese, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Turkish

Download LightPDF APP

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wangxutech.lightpdfcloud&hl=en&gl=US

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lightpdf-edit-view-sign-pdf/id1622949837

Media Contact

WANGXU TECHNOLOGY (HK) CO., LIMITED

Zoe Tao

China