Crestline Hotels & Resorts Recognized with Marriott’s Coveted Serve 360 Award

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced today that it is a recipient of the coveted Serve 360 Award, presented as part of the Marriott International National Association (MINA) Conference. The recognition is given to select hotel management companies that demonstrate an exceptional commitment to Marriott’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts and 2025 Sustainability and Social Impact Goals. Marriott’s sustainability and social impact platform, Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction, supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and guides Marriott’s commitment to being a force for good. Crestline was recognized for making a positive and sustainable impact in conducting business, delivering value for associates, customers, owners, the environment, and communities.



Marriott's award recognizes Crestline's efforts in supporting Serve 360’s focus areas, identified as Nurture, Sustain, Empower and Welcome. The company’s efforts include the Crestline Can Challenge that gathered 23,000 cans of food and helped 50 community foodbanks in 2022.

“We are so proud of our more than 5000 associates who display the commitment and dedication that defines Crestline service, sustainable operations, and community engagement,” said James Carroll, Crestline’s President & CEO.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 124 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 17,700 rooms in 30 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

