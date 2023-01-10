Global Education Experts Acumen Celebrate 15 Years Of Excellence In International Education
Established in 2008, Acumen, part of Sannam S4 Group, celebrates its 15th anniversary committed to helping globally-ambitious university and education partners enter, explore and expand in South Asia, South East Asia and beyond. We are also extremely proud to serve and partner with multiple foreign governments on making a real impact on society through the work we do.
Under the Sannam S4 Group umbrella, Acumen, the most-trusted name in the education sector, through its critical in-market presence has provided valuable market insights and strategic guidance, agent management, fostered new institutional collaborations and forged meaningful partnerships and identified new research opportunities for over 1250 international institutions. Our unique understanding of the markets we operate, our people-first approach and our student-focussed insights, have ensured that we continue to be able to provide enormous value to our institutional partners .
From our origins in India, with the trust and collaboration from our institutional partners we have expanded our service delivery capabilities into and across South East Asia, the Middle East and the United States. Our PACE Enrollment Services division now delivers to a global student application footprint and our TNE Research & Consulting arm is facilitating transnational education partnerships in every corner of the globe.
To celebrate, throughout 2023 Acumen will be sharing its unique knowledge and expertise through a series of thought leadership activities and global events, and will be hosting its institutional partners on a series of market immersion trips to meet and learn more about expanding their international reach in countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and the USA.
Through each immersion Acumen will release a unique report to equip our institutions better to leverage the full opportunity each country presents. The first will bethe eagerly anticipated ‘Vietnam Voices’ report. The report itself takes a deep dive into consumer attitudes towards transnational education (TNE) in Vietnam. The results and findings detailed within the report, offer a fascinating insight into how the market views TNE programs, with actionable intelligence for institutions considering TNE in Vietnam.
The cornerstone of the Acumen@15 activities is the Acumen Global Gateway Summit: India, an exclusive event held April 20-21 for clients, partners, distinguished guests, government officials and industry experts. This event will provide a unique opportunity to discuss and debate the big regional higher education opportunities and challenges, and share and absorb new ideas, disseminate knowledge and be part of setting a vision for expanding and enabling education for all in India.
Set at the world-class JW Marriott hotel in New Delhi, Acumen will deliver a collaborative experience like no other, aimed at fostering relationships and inspiring our higher education professionals.
“I am very proud of what we have achieved over the past 15 years with our partners, ” Adrian Mutton, Executive Chairman and Founder, says. “From small beginnings in New Delhi, to becoming the trusted international partner to many of the world's most prestigious and globally ambitious institutions and to be trusted to serve and partner with multiple foreign governments on policy and its successful implementation is a great honour. Through these relationships we have made a genuinely positive impact on the lives of over 100,00 students as well as hundreds of thousands of people across the globe who have benefited from the international and ground breaking research Acumen helps our partners deliver in critical areas such as climate change and the environment, energy, agriculture, water and sanitation, healthcare, gender and development, skills, innovation and entrepreneurship, supply chain and much more.”
"So, I would really like to take this opportunity to thank all of my colleagues, our business partners and friends for their valuable support and cooperation over the last 15 years. We are looking forward to many more where collectively we set the standards for how institutions should internationalise.”
Stacey Lane
Stacey Lane
