Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals Market to Reach US$8.5 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Rising demand from the municipal and manufacturing sectors is expected to raise the demand for Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals Market growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals Market size is forecast to reach US$8.5 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026. The advent of the smart water grid and related solutions are some of the main factors driving market development. The demand for membrane water chemicals is also likely to be increased by strict regulations for the management of generated wastewater disposal. Additionally, the increasing popularity of membrane technology such as microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, reverse osmosis, and forward osmosis, for membrane water treatment would further drive the market growth. Moreover, the rising adoption of membrane crystallization (MCr) technology in various end-use industries are estimated to create opportunities for the growth of the market over the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific region dominated the membrane water treatment chemicals market due to the rising government initiatives for clean water supply in the countries such as China, India, and Japan.

2. Due to the increase in the use of reverse osmosis (RO) membrane technology in water treatment systems in various industries, such as drinking water treatment, food and beverages, pulp and paper, power generation, etc., is expected to expand the market growth during the forecast period.

3. Increased European activities in wastewater, restoration is likely to provide the industry with good growth prospects in the future.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The pre-treatment segment held the largest share in the membrane water treatment chemicals market in the year 2020. Pre-treatment is performed on the feed water to improve the lifetime and efficiency of the membranes before allowing them to join the membrane system. Flocculants, coagulants, and others are the main chemicals used in the pre-treatment process.

2. Asia-Pacific region dominated the membrane water treatment chemicals market share with more than 32.7% in 2020. China also has a booming industry in the production of textiles and minerals, which is expected to fuel demand growth. In India, owing to different government initiatives, water purification is expected to show a strong increase during the forecast period.

3. Food and Beverage Processing segment has dominated the market for membrane water treatment chemicals market in the year 2020 and is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2026. For the food & beverage industry, it is important that hygiene requirements set by the federal agencies involved are upheld at all times so that the goods are safe for consumption.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals Industry are -

1. Veolia,

2. SOLENIS,

3. SUEZ,

4. Kurita Water Industries Ltd,

5. GE Water Technologies Inc.,



