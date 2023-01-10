Equality and Diversity Push at CICES Will Ensure Built Places and Spaces fit for the Future
Chartered Institution of Civil Engineering Surveyors appoints new chair to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Council to steer change across the globe
I don't think, as a profession, that we can design and deliver the built spaces and places of today and tomorrow, if we're not fully represented by the people that will use those places.”MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A fresh drive to ensure broader representation in the profession of civil engineering surveyors will help to guarantee that places and spaces will be built for all of society in future, not just some.
That’s the view of the new chair of the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Council at the Chartered Institution of Civil Engineering Surveyors.
The internationally renowned organisation has appointed highly respected chartered surveyor Simon Navin to chair its EDI Council, tasked with driving the equality, diversity and inclusion agenda in the civil engineering surveying industry through education and innovation.
Simon Navin, MCInstCES, is Geospatial Services Lead at international professional services consultants, Jacobs.
He said: “As within many areas of society, we have a challenge within the profession and the industry to ensure there is much greater equality and diversity and I’m thrilled to be in a position to help steer that change.
“I don't think, as a profession, that we can design and deliver the built spaces and places of today and tomorrow, if we're not fully represented by the people that will use those places. I think both the Council and its membership need to fully reflect the future users of those environments, and I see that as my key role as chair of the CICES EDI Council.”
The role of the institution is to advance the science and art of civil engineering surveying for the benefit of the public, by upholding and advancing the standards of education, competence, practice and conduct of its members.
Traditionally, civil engineering surveying has been seen as a profession dominated by white males.
The EDI Council is charged with changing that – by broadening access to employment opportunities amongst diverse groups which are currently under-represented, sharing and promoting best practice in equality, diversity and inclusion initiatives, and encouraging a safe working environment where all members of society can flourish.
Simon Hamlyn, CEO at the Chartered Institution of Civil Engineering Surveyors (CICES), said: “We are delighted that Simon has agreed to become the new chair of our EDI Council. While we have made huge strides in encouraging a wider cross section of the public to join the profession, there is still vitally important and exciting work to be done.
“Simon’s passion for greater equality and diversity is key to his appointment. He will lead the charge which will see equality, diversity and inclusion, as one of our three golden threads, through all that we do within the CICES and across our industry in future.”
