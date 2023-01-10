The McCauley Team Offers 15 Minute Consultation Calls for Prospective Home Buyers
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The McCauley Team strives to make home buying less time consuming for everyone. They are now offering quick and convenient 15 minute consultation calls to help home buyers determine whether the lender is the right fit for their needs. During this consultation, individuals can learn about how the McCauley Team can help secure a mortgage and ask questions to evaluate whether they want to work together.
The McCauley Team partners with home buyers and real estate professionals to streamline the mortgage process. Potential home buyers can apply for preapproved mortgage financing to buy their dream homes. The lending agency offers a convenient app that allows individuals to apply for a mortgage with secure financial document downloads, instant messaging with loan officers, and more. Individuals will stay informed throughout the process.
Anyone can schedule a 15 minute consultation call to discuss their mortgage needs with a loan officer, allowing them to ask questions and learn about the approval process. The McCauley Team boasts a 93 percent accuracy for closing cost estimates and closes home sales on time 96 percent of the time, giving buyers confidence in their services. They help more than 200 families each year to secure mortgages and buy their dream homes.
Anyone interested in scheduling a 15 minute consultation call to discuss mortgage lending can find out more by visiting The McCauley Team website or calling 1-972-244-6760.
About The McCauley Team: The McCauley Team is an award-winning lending team with more than 40 years of experience in the mortgage industry. Their experienced team is a top choice for realtors and home buyers, providing excellent resources to make applying for mortgage loans fast and simple. They help more than 200 families each year buy a new home. Their team works closely with clients to ensure they secure the right mortgage for an affordable home.
Company: The McCauley Team
Address: 10440 N US-75 Central Expy 1000
City: Dallas
State: TX
Zip code: 75231
Telephone number: 1-972-244-6760
Brian
The McCauley Team
972-244-6760
Info@DallasMortgageNews.com
