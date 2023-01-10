Butanol Market worth US$17.4 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 5.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Government Initiatives Bolstering the Growth of the Building & Construction Sector Demand for Butanol Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INIDA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Butanol Market size is forecasted to reach US$17.4 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Butanol has the formula C4H9OH and is four-carbon alcohol. Bio-based butanol is often manufactured using the acetone-butanol-ethanol (ABE) fermentation process. Butanol has several advantages over ethanol as a bio-fuel due to its lower vapor pressure, lower hydrophilicity, and higher energy density, owing to which its market demand is increasing. The growth can also be attributed to the increasing demand for paint thinners, coating resins, lubricants, rubbers, glycol ethers, butyl acrylate, plastics, and more from the bolstering building & construction, and transportation industry across various regions. Additionally, increased demand for butanol in the application relating to home & industrial cleaning and chemical intermediates are expected to further drive the market growth over the forecast period. The novel coronavirus pandemic had negative consequences in a variety of butanol end-use industries. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Butanol Market highlights the following areas -



1. Asia-Pacific dominates the butanol market, owing to the growing transportation industry in the region. The increasing per capita income and evolving lifestyle of individuals coupled with the rising population are the major factors expanding the transportation industry in Asia-Pacific.

2. The reduction of carbon emissions to a large extent and its growing prominence as a building block for chemical manufacturing are two major factors driving the butanol market studied.

3. Bio-butanol is gaining popularity as a green alternative to petroleum-based fuels. Because of its high energy content, it is preferred as a superior automobile fuel over bioethanol, which is assisting market growth.

4. The market for motor fuel is expected to be driven by the growing number of cars on the road and increasing vehicle sales, as a result of which fuel, lubricants, and coatings demand are expected to increase, which could boost the butanol market in the coming years.

5. In addition, as the demand for coatings resin is growing, various paint manufacturers are expanding their product lines, which is expected to continue to drive market growth.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The N-butanol segment held the largest share of 82% in the butanol market in 2021 N-Butanol, also known as 1 butanol or butyl alcohol, is an alcohol made from corn sugars through petrochemical processes or fermentation.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the butanol market in 2021 up to 51% and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the bolstering growth of the transportation sector in Asia-Pacific countries.

3. The transportation segment held a significant share in the butanol market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

4. Butanol-based paints, coatings, rubbers, and polymers are often employed in buildings in applications such as windows, walls, doors, floors, and more. The governments are taking initiatives to increase the building & construction activities.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Butanol Industry are -

1. Eastman Chemical Company

2. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

3. Dow

4. SABIC

5. Galaxy Chemicals



