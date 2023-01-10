Calibre Scientific Acquires Dynalab, a U.S. Distributor and Manufacturer of Laboratory Supplies and Consumables

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of Dynalab Corp. (the “Company”), a Rochester, NY based distributor and manufacturer of laboratory plastics, consumables, equipment, supplies and custom fabricated products serving the scientific, industrial, agricultural, water, pharma and educational markets in the United States. Dynalab marks Calibre Scientific’s debut into the United States distribution market further enhancing its capabilities in the Americas region given existing distribution operations in Canada and Brazil.



Dynalab’s product portfolio includes plastic bottles, jars, containers, beakers, disposal boxes and other general laboratory equipment. Given its diverse product offering, Dynalab caters to a broad set of end markets and applications such as storing, archiving, and transporting of chemicals, powders, solvents, samples, acids, and pharmaceuticals. In addition to the distributed product offering, Dynalab also has an in-house manufacturing capability to custom fabricate products to meet customers specific requirements.

With this acquisition, Calibre Scientific further diversifies its existing product portfolio in the laboratory supplies market but, more importantly, adds a key market to its global distribution platform. “With strong, longstanding supplier and customer relationships and proprietary fabrication capabilities, Dynalab has successfully served the U.S. market for over 65 years,” said Ben Travis, Chief Executive Officer of Calibre Scientific. “Dynalab will enable Calibre Scientific to further expand its distribution network in North America, creating exciting cross-selling opportunities across our portfolio globally.”

“Dynalab has maintained a stellar reputation with its customer base over its long history as we’ve consistently strived to deliver the products necessary to catalyze our customers’ progress towards achieving their goals,” said Martin Davies, CEO & President of Dynalab. “In partnership with Calibre Scientific, I’m excited to continue that long tradition by delivering an even broader set of products and capabilities as part of the Calibre Scientific family that will further strengthen our relationship with our ever-increasing customer base.”

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address its customers’ challenges in their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 175 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.

For more information, visit www.investor.calibrescientific.com, or contact press@calibrescientific.com.