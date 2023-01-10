Aptamer Group Appointment of Interim Chief Commercial Officer

/EIN News/ -- 10 January 2023

Aptamer Group plc

(“Aptamer”, the “Company” or the “Group”)

Appointment of Interim Chief Commercial Officer

Aptamer Group plc (AIM: APTA), the developer of novel Optimer® binders to enable innovation in the life sciences industry, today announces the appointment of Derek Smith as Interim Chief Commercial Officer, effective as of 1st January 2023.

Derek joined the Company in 2018 as Director of Global Sales and has since become a vital part of the Aptamer team, overseeing the development and implementation of the Company’s global sales strategy and securing contracts across all three business divisions, including with a number of major pharmaceutical companies. Prior to joining Aptamer Group, Derek held senior sales positions at various UK healthcare companies.



Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Since joining Aptamer in 2018, Derek’s business acumen and commitment to his role have contributed to an impressive increase in our sales and revenue. Derek’s commercial mindset and dedication to the business will stand him in good stead as Interim Chief Commercial Officer. I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to pursue our strategic goals.”

Derek Smith, Interim Chief Commercial Officer, said: “I’ve really enjoyed working at Aptamer over the past few years and being a part of its significant commercial progress, including playing a part in the Company’s public listing on AIM. As an increasing number of companies see the need for antibody alternatives, there is a clear opportunity for Aptamer to grow and strengthen its global customer base.”

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:

Aptamer Group plc

Dr Arron Tolley +44 (0) 1904 217 404

Consilium Strategic Communications

Matthew Neal / Chris Welsh / Lucy Featherstone +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

aptamergroup@consilium-comms.com

About Aptamer Group plc

Aptamer Group develops custom affinity binders through its proprietary Optimer® platform to enable new approaches in therapeutics, diagnostics and research applications. The Company strives to deliver transformational solutions that meet the needs of life science researchers and developers through the use of its proprietary Optimer platform.

Optimer binders are oligonucleotide affinity ligands that can function as an antibody alternative. The global antibody market is currently worth over $145.0 billion. Optimer binders are engineered to address many of the issues found with alternative affinity molecules, such as antibodies, and offer new, innovative solutions to bioprocessing, diagnostic and pharmaceutical scientists.

Aptamer Group has successfully delivered projects for global pharma companies, diagnostic development companies, and research institutes covering a range of targets and applications with the objective of establishing royalty-bearing licenses. Through the unique Optimer technology and processes, scientists and collaborators are enabled to make faster, more informed decisions that support discovery and development across the Life Sciences.