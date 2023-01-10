Non Contact Infrared Thermometers Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Non Contact Infrared Thermometers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Non Contact Infrared Thermometers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the non contact infrared thermometers market. As per TBRC’s non contact infrared thermometers market forecast, the non contact infrared thermometers market is expected to grow from $0.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.7%.

The increasing demand for non-contact infrared thermometers due to the COVID-19 cases is a key factor driving the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest non contact infrared thermometers market share. Major players in the non contact infrared thermometers market include Braun, Omron Healthcare, Microlife Corporation, Paul Hartmann, American Diagnostic Corporation, Exergen Corporation.

The non-contact infrared thermometer based on Bluetooth is a key trend in the non-contact infrared thermometer market. The door-to-door testing campaigns are becoming less realistic with increasing COVID-19 cases and this is where the smart thermometer comes into the picture. When the thermometer is switched on, it connects to the phone through Bluetooth and the location will also appear on the app, just like other thermometers, you can evaluate yourself and the findings will appear on the mobile phone, and if there is a fever, the information and location will be sent to the server. For example, using the Digi-Sense D/S IR Therm app, the infrared thermometer connects to the Bluetooth technology and sends information to the smartphone or iOS device. The results are stored automatically with a date-and-time signature in the app and they can be stored in a CSV format and emailed for future reference.

• By Product Type: Forehead, In-Ear, Multifunction

• By Application: Veterinary, Medical

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales

• By Geography: The global non contact infrared thermometers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC