Thermosets Market Size Expected to Reach $42.5 billion with CAGR of 4.6% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Increasing Demand of Thermosets

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Thermosets Market size is forecast to reach $42.5 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026. The thermoset's properties include excellent strength, light weight, low specific gravity, excellent elasticity modulus, and high resistance to corrosion, and among others. Thermoset's superior properties have led to their growing applicability across a range of end-use sectors, including wind power, automobile, aerospace, building & infrastructure. Thermoset resins are very versatile materials, due to this they are used for building blocks. Also, diamines are the most common epoxy curing agent which is used in building block. Diamine along with epoxy resin to make harden the thermoset through crosslinking, hence it is also called hardeners. Thus, one of the major factors driving the growth of the thermoset market, is the rising demand for lightweight and robust substitute materials from the building & construction, aerospace, automobile, and transport industries. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Thermosets Market highlights the following areas -

1. Thermoset materials are commonly adopted in various end use industries such as automotive with demand for lightweight materials, aerospace, and military industries, due to dimensional control, as well as resistance to high temperatures and corrosive elements and improved strength-to-weight ratio.

2. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), The MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) aerospace industry is likely to grow over US$ 2.4 billion by 2028 from US$ 800 million in 2018. Also, the number of airplanes is expected to reach 1,100 by 2027.

3. Emerging developments are expected to have a more positive effect on the demand for thermoset composites, including the development of rapid cure resin systems; increased use of heat, smoke, and poisonous resin; and innovations in bio-based thermosets.

4. Cross-linking agent is irreversible therefore thermosets resins cannot be reprocessed or recycled in their original state, nor can they be spontaneously decomposed; environmental issues are also the key restrictions of the demand for thermoset resins.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The epoxy resin segment held the largest share of more than 30% in the thermoset market in 2020, because of its superior features, such as durability, resistance to scratching, resistance to abrasion, resistance to impact, strong chemical resistance, and ability to weather.

2. Asia Pacific dominated the thermosets market share with more than 36%, in 2020. Over the next decade, Asia Pacific is expected to grow as the main market for thermoset composites. Based on its demand from various end-use industries such as manufacturing, vehicles and chemicals, Asia Pacific has become the leading area for consuming thermosets.

3. Automotive sector dominated the market for thermosets market in 2020 with a share of more than 30%, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.43%. In vehicles, polyurethane thermoset material is used for the manufacture of seating and interior parts, such as armrests, headrests, headliners and dashboards.

4. Through preventing the deposition of unrecyclable polymers in landfills and unregulated areas, understanding of environmental conservation has been growing. To promote the production of recyclable thermosets, tax incentives and legislation have been implemented.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Thermosets Industry are -

1. 3M

2. DuPont

3. BASF

4. Huntsman

5. Ashland



