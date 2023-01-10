AG Kris Kobach nominates Anthony Mattivi to serve as Kansas Bureau of Investigation director

KANSAS, January 10 - TOPEKA – (January 9, 2023) – Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach today formally nominated Anthony Mattivi for director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

“On Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and as my first official act, I’m delighted to appoint Tony Mattivi as director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation,” Kobach said. “He will be an exceptional leader in Kansas law enforcement.”

Mattivi, nominee for director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, used the opportunity to thank law enforcement.

“Today on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, I want to extend my sincere thanks to all the law enforcement officers across Kansas who dedicate their lives to the honorable and courageous profession of law enforcement,” Mattivi said. “As the newly nominated director of the KBI, I plan to do everything I can to support and enhance the ability of Kansas law enforcement officers to accomplish their vital roles of protecting and serving our communities.”