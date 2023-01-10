Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,737 in the last 365 days.

AG Kris Kobach nominates Anthony Mattivi to serve as Kansas Bureau of Investigation director

KANSAS, January 10 - TOPEKA – (January 9, 2023) – Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach today formally nominated Anthony Mattivi for director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

“On Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and as my first official act, I’m delighted to appoint Tony Mattivi as director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation,” Kobach said. “He will be an exceptional leader in Kansas law enforcement.”

Mattivi, nominee for director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, used the opportunity to thank law enforcement.

“Today on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, I want to extend my sincere thanks to all the law enforcement officers across Kansas who dedicate their lives to the honorable and courageous profession of law enforcement,” Mattivi said. “As the newly nominated director of the KBI, I plan to do everything I can to support and enhance the ability of Kansas law enforcement officers to accomplish their vital roles of protecting and serving our communities.”

You just read:

AG Kris Kobach nominates Anthony Mattivi to serve as Kansas Bureau of Investigation director

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.