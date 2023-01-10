Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,806 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / DUI-D / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#:23B5000127

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Tpr. Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven                

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 01/09/2023 at 2104 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 116 and Notch Rd, Bristol VT

VIOLATIONS:

 

-Criminal DLS

 

-DUI #3 (DRUGS)

 

ACCUSED: Scott Bennett

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/09/2023 at approximately at 2104 hours, the Vermont State Police was advised of a vehicle in the vicinity of VT RT 116 and Notch Rd in the Town of Bristol. The vehicle was described as being stationary with the horn being activated. Troopers of the New Haven Barracks spoke with the operator of the vehicle identified as Scott Bennett (38). Troopers observed indicators of impairment and Bennett was screened for DUI. Bennett was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI (Drugs). Upon further investigation it was determined that Bennett’s operator’s license was criminally suspended.

 

Bennett was transported to the Middlebury Police Department for further evaluation. Upon conclusion of the evaluation, Bennett was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Bennett was ultimately released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted by members of the Middlebury Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/03/2023 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / DUI-D / Criminal DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.