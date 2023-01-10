New Haven Barracks / DUI-D / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:23B5000127

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 01/09/2023 at 2104 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 116 and Notch Rd, Bristol VT

VIOLATIONS:

-Criminal DLS

-DUI #3 (DRUGS)

ACCUSED: Scott Bennett

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/09/2023 at approximately at 2104 hours, the Vermont State Police was advised of a vehicle in the vicinity of VT RT 116 and Notch Rd in the Town of Bristol. The vehicle was described as being stationary with the horn being activated. Troopers of the New Haven Barracks spoke with the operator of the vehicle identified as Scott Bennett (38). Troopers observed indicators of impairment and Bennett was screened for DUI. Bennett was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI (Drugs). Upon further investigation it was determined that Bennett’s operator’s license was criminally suspended.

Bennett was transported to the Middlebury Police Department for further evaluation. Upon conclusion of the evaluation, Bennett was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Bennett was ultimately released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted by members of the Middlebury Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/03/2023 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.