New Haven Barracks / DUI-D / Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23B5000127
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Brandon Slaney
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 01/09/2023 at 2104 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 116 and Notch Rd, Bristol VT
VIOLATIONS:
-Criminal DLS
-DUI #3 (DRUGS)
ACCUSED: Scott Bennett
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/09/2023 at approximately at 2104 hours, the Vermont State Police was advised of a vehicle in the vicinity of VT RT 116 and Notch Rd in the Town of Bristol. The vehicle was described as being stationary with the horn being activated. Troopers of the New Haven Barracks spoke with the operator of the vehicle identified as Scott Bennett (38). Troopers observed indicators of impairment and Bennett was screened for DUI. Bennett was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI (Drugs). Upon further investigation it was determined that Bennett’s operator’s license was criminally suspended.
Bennett was transported to the Middlebury Police Department for further evaluation. Upon conclusion of the evaluation, Bennett was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Bennett was ultimately released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Troopers were assisted by members of the Middlebury Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/03/2023 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.