Global Silicone Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 10, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Silicone Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the silicone market. As per TBRC’s silicone market forecast, the global silicone market size is expected to grow from $38.18 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.5%.

The growth in the silicone market trends is due to increasing demand for green chemicals. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest silicone market share. Major players in the silicone market include Wacker-Chemie GmbH, CSL Silicones, Specialty Silicone Products Incorporated, Evonik Industries AG, Kaneka Corporation, Dow Corning Corporation, Momentive, Elkem ASA, and Gelest Inc.

Trending Silicone Market Trend

Rising demand for silicone in different industries is expected to propel the silicone market. Silicone materials are being extensively used in industries such as construction, transportation, electrical & electronics, textiles, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. Silicone materials such as silicone sealants, adhesives, and coatings have major applications in construction.

Silicone Market Segments

• 1) By Product Type: Elastomers, Fluids, Gels, Other Product Types

• 2) By Application: Construction, Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Textiles, Personal Care & Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications

• 3) By End Userr: Industrial, Electronics, Machinery, Aerospace, Medical

• By Geography: The global silicone market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Silicone refers to a polymer produced from siloxane and used in the manufacturing of lubricants and synthetic rubber. They are characterized by their thermal stability, hydrophobic nature, and physiological inertness. Silicone (except resins) is widely used in the medical industry to manufacture surgical implants and dental impression materials.

