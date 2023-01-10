Uncover the Top UK Property Investment Options: Fractional Ownership Gaining Popularity

Investment in UK Property with Fortune Real Estate Investments

LONDON, ENGLAND, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fortune Real Estate Investments, a leading provider of real estate investment opportunities in the UK, offers a variety of options for individuals looking to enter the UK property market. From property development to buy-to-let strategies, as well as asset creation and new developments. Fortune Real Estate Investments has something to offer every investor, fitting their criteria for investment appetite, risk, and expected reward.

One highly attractive investment option is passive participation in property development. While investors provide the cash, Fortune completes the entire process of the Purchase, Add Value, Sell (PAS) strategy. The team at Fortune has over 100 years of combined experience in the industry and is skilled at identifying and securing development opportunities with potential for a significant profit. They also have the expertise to undertake asset creation projects, such as developing plots into a valuable asset with planning approvals, as well as taking on new sustainable and eco-development projects. However, the company prioritizes due diligence and only moves forward with projects that carry a low risk of loss. The investors can rest assured that their financial contribution is fully backed by existing real estate assets, thereby reducing the investment risk to an absolute minimum.

For those seeking a long-term investment approach, the Buy-To-Let (B2L) strategy may be a good fit. This strategy involves building a portfolio of properties that appreciate over time and provide a steady stream of income through rentals. The team at Fortune assists with purchase decisions and rental strategy implementation, taking into consideration factors such as tax implications and mortgage types. It's important to note that buy-to-let investments should be pursued as a long-term strategy, ideally to build a legacy for future generations.

"For those looking to find good returns for their cash deposits, this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity", says George Betz, Fortune's co-founder. "While small landlords find it hard to raise a mortgage and are looking to sell, cash buyers can now pick up properties at the best rates available in years. At the same time, demand from tenants has shot through the roof, pushing rents to unprecedented levels, and they are expected to rise further in 2023," explains Betz who is also the president of the UK chapter of FIABCI, the International Real Estate Federation, since 2014.

Betz points out that property investment should always be considered a long-term investment, and must include careful tax planning, as well as a long-term view to adding value. "We invested in the highest-possible energy-saving materials and low-carbon technology for our rental and resale homes, and our landlords and buyers are now laughing while others are feeling the full impact of the energy price inflation".

For those without the cash for a deposit or looking to diversify their investments, co-ownership may be a viable option. This allows individuals to pool their resources and co-invest in property via a trust, allowing a full share in the profits without the full responsibilities of ownership.

Additionally, Fortune helps those who have the funds to invest but not the time to handle the process of finding and managing a property. The company takes care of all the difficult parts, allowing investors to enjoy the benefits of ownership without the added hassle.

“I'm excited to announce that we are in talks with various brand ambassadors in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai to expand our markets and gain new investors. We are confident that these partnerships will allow us to provide even more value to our clients and continue our mission of delivering top-notch real estate investment opportunities.", says Akhil Backliwal, Fortune’s co-founder. "Our US office is currently in talks with various high net-worth family offices and former NFL players, as we continue to grow and diversify our investor base. We are thrilled to be taking these steps towards further success and growth for Fortune.", he further added.

Overall, Fortune provides a range of options for those looking to invest in UK properties. The company's expertise and focus on due diligence ensure that investors can make informed decisions and find the right fit for their situation and investment goals.