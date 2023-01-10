Consola.finance Launches Automated Finance & Accounting Solution for Web3 Firms
EINPresswire.com/ -- Consola.finance is an end-to-end finance & accounting platform specifically designed for web3 firms and offers an innovative solution for bookkeeping, accounting, and reporting that will save valuable time, reduce human error, and provide full transparency for better decision making.
Consola.finance is committed to providing companies with clarity and control over their crypto finances, and their first product version successfully achieves this goal. With features like transaction and price fetching, fiat valuation, auto-categorization, cost basis calculation, profit and loss calculation, dashboarding, and reporting, companies have finally everything they need to streamline financial crypto processes.
But that's not all - consola.finance has also built a completely new infrastructure for on-chain data that provides the highest quality of blockchain data available. By partnering with leading node providers and auditing firms, consola.finance ensures the highest accuracy and reliability of their product. This new infrastructure is a game-changer in the field of crypto finance and accounting, and web3 firms using consola.finance will greatly benefit from it.
Consola.finance worked closely with leading organizations including Rook DAO, Decent DAO, MoonDAO, YGG SEA, Spool DAO, Solid World DAO, Bitpanda, LimeWire, Katana Inu, and many others to build its platform.
"We are excited to launch our first product version and offer web3 firms a solution to manage their crypto finances with ease. We have built a completely new on-chain data infrastructure that provides the highest level of quality, and have partnered with leading node providers and auditing firms to ensure the accuracy and reliability of our data.", said Jacob from consola.finance.
"Consola.finance is an extremely powerful tool that helps crypto natives like me to better organize, interpret and use the power of my data to make better decisions”, said Matt from Rook DAO.
"consola.finance takes the manual time-consuming work out of on-chain accounting, freeing up my time to focus on other high-value operations", said Adam from Decent DAO.
“We are thrilled to see consola.finance’s vision come to life, offering a scalable solution to enable a flexible reporting and enabling businesses to scale their business seamlessly.” said Tobias Bauer from Blockchain Founders Fund.
Consola.finance is on a journey to unify on-chain operations across accounting, payments and DeFi, enabling organizations to finally fully leverage the potential of blockchain in a secure, compliant, and efficient manner. Consola.finance will offer unprecedented solutions for automated payments, expense and invoice management, and partnered up with the foremost DeFi applications to integrate their solutions, finally closing the gap of companies currently requiring several point solutions to manage, spend, track and report their on-chain finances.
To try out consola.finance, companies can visit app.consola.finance and sign up. For partnerships, consola.finance can be contacted via partnerships@consola.finance, Twitter or Discord.
About consola.finance
consola.finance, an EU-based finance and accounting SaaS platform brings clarity and control to companies' crypto finances. consola.finance automates crypto finance processes like bookkeeping and reporting, saving valuable time and reducing the risk of human error.
Jacob Kobler
Jacob Kobler
