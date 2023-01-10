Human Growth Hormone Market Growing Rapidly with Market Share, Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Awareness of the Condition and New Drugs in the Market Have Aided the Evolution of the Human Growth Hormone Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Human Growth Hormone market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.44% during the forecast period 2019–2025. The market is projected to grow from $4,253.6 Million to $7,003.11 Million by 2025. Human Growth Hormones are drugs made with the combination of various synthetically prepared substances that provide the body with Human Growth Hormones (HGH)HGH is also called somatotropin. HGH helps to regulate body composition, body fluids, muscle and bone growth, sugar and fat metabolism, and possibly heart function. Human Growth Hormones drugs are used when peptide hormones, responsible for stimulating growth hormones are unable to function properly. Placental lactogen (PL) and growth hormone (GH) are pituitary hormones that regulate a wide-ranging variety of important physical functions. Parents and millennials have recognized the prevalence of human growth disorders. Previously, these conditions were left ignored. But, the recent awareness and new drugs in the market have aided the evolution of the human growth hormone market.

Key Takeaways

1. In the coming years, growing interest in Human Growth Hormone is due to the rising awareness of the medical condition between parents as well as Millennials.

2. Product launch was a key sustainability strategy adopted by the market players to ensure the growth of the Human Growth Hormone market.

3. APAC region is estimated to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

1. Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) segment dominated the Human Growth Hormone Market in terms of revenue. It is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% during the period under consideration. Growth Hormone Deficiency is caused by anterior pituitary disorder, metabolic disorder, tumours in the pituitary gland and other reasons.

2. The Subcutaneous segment dominated the Human Growth Hormone market in 2018. The subcutaneous tissue layer of the skin has close contact with the muscles and tends to house the majority of the body’s growth hormones. Amino acids such as arginine, lysine and ornithine can stimulate growth hormones when administered orally.

3. The Hospital Pharmacies segment dominated the market in terms of revenue. As Human Growth Hormones are medicines prescribed by doctors, patients tend to purchase them from hospital pharmacies to ensure an appropriate cure.

4. The North America region occupied 48% of the global Human Growth Hormone market in terms of revenue. The Human Growth Foundation says that in the U.S., approximately one in 4,000 to 10,000 children has GHD, and approximately 50,000 adults have GHD, with about 6,000 new adult patients diagnosed every year. APAC region is estimated to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Human Growth Hormone Market Industry are -

1. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

2. Pfizer Inc.

3. Novo Nordisk A/S

4. Ipsen

5. Ferring BV

