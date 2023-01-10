Remdesivir Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Submit Release
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 10, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Remdesivir Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the remdesivir market. As per TBRC’s remdesivir market forecast, the remdesivir market is expected to grow from $12.55 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 26.2%.

The growth in the remdesivir market is due to increasing prevalence of COVID-19 disease globally. North America region is expected to hold the largest remdesivir market share. Major players in the remdesivir market include Gilead Sciences Inc., Bright Gene, Hainan Haiyao, Kelun Pharma, Hunan Warrant Pharmaceutical, Cipla, Pfizer, Merck, Cayman Chemical, and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Trending Remdesivir Market Trend

The high cost associated with the drug is a key factor hampering the growth of the market. Gilead Sciences which produces remdesivir donates its initial supply of 1.5 million doses, but the company has demonstrated that it would have to begin charging the drug for sustainable production.

Remdesivir Market Segments

• 1) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous
• 2) By Dosage Form: Tablets, Frozen Solution, Lypholized Solution
• 3) By Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Clinics, Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Online, Other Distribution Channels
• By Geography: The global remdesivir market research is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Remdesivir refers to a class of drugs called antivirals that are used to treat hospitalised adults and children 28 days of age and older who weigh at least 6.6 pounds for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19 infection) caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus (3 kg). who have a significant risk of developing severe COVID-19, which could result in hospitalisation and death

Remdesivir Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Remdesivir Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on remdesivir global market size, drivers and trends, remdesivir global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and remdesivir market growth across geographies. The remdesivir global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business

