Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 10, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the mobility aids and transportation equipment market. As per TBRC’s mobility aids and transportation equipment market forecast, the mobility aids and transportation equipment market size is expected to grow to $4.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The growth in the mobility aids and transportation equipment market trends is due to the large aging population. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest mobility aids and transportation equipment market share. Major players in the mobility aids and transportation equipment market include Medline Industries, Hoveround Corporation, Sunrise Medical LLC., OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Medline Industries, GF Health Products Inc., Invacare Corporation, LEVO AG, Permobil AB, and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Trending Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Market Trend

Japanese automakers introduced a single-seat self-driving car to aid and assist people who find walking or using public transit difficult. This self-driving car is smartphone or tablet enabled – pick a destination on the map and the pathfinding system in the vehicle will take care of the rest.

Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Market Segments

• 1) By Type: Electrically Powered Wheelchairs, Manual Wheelchairs, Walking Aids, Mobility Scooters, Stretchers, Stair Lifts

• 2) By End User: Hospital, Clinic, Household

• 3) By Age Group: Mobility Aids for Children, Mobility Aids for Elderly

• By Geography: The global mobility aids and transportation equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mobility aids and transportation equipment are medical devices used to transport patients or medical products from one place to another.

Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on mobility aids and transportation equipment global market size, drivers and trends, mobility aids and transportation equipment global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and mobility aids and transportation equipment market growth across geographies. The mobility aids and transportation equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

