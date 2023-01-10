The Abrahamic Business Circle honored Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel, with Golden Olive Award 2022

The Israeli leader set to become first recipient of this award in the country, for his ‘his stellar leadership and support of Economic Diplomacy’

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prestigious recognition was given past 6th December 2022 during the Investors Roundtable, organized by The Abrahamic Business Circle at Hilton Tel Aviv. The Golden Olive Prize is bestowed on individuals or enterprises who have made extraordinary contributions to humanity. The Olive is the most significant emblem of the organisation which has been a symbol of peace for millennia across many cultures.

In a personal letter addressed to its Global Ambassador, Joy Malka Rothenberg, Esq., the President Isaac Herzog expressed his deep gratitude by receiving the award and quoted: “In so many ways, the Abrahamic Business Circle embodies the realization of the dreams and aspirations upon which the Abraham Accords were built, paving the path for deepening ties between peoples, and perhaps, more importantly, between real people. I am grateful that the Roundtable afforded first-time visitors an opportunity to directly engage with our diverse and dynamic society and applaud your efforts to promote the interpersonal and broader commercial and cultural bonds that are forging a new future for the children of our region.”

The high-level business networking venue held in Tel Aviv created meaningful connections between its global members and special guests. The event boosted the flourishing of international business relations as they came together to foster economic prosperity. It was celebrated and well attended by global Members, Investors, Entrepreneurs, Scientists, Innovators, NGOs, Ambassadors and Diplomats representing more than 20 countries. The Abrahamic Business Circle is a global network of entrepreneurs and investors who come together to form a circle of trust, share knowledge and experience, and help each other grow their businesses.

“We're really proud of this one,” said Dr. Raphael Nagel, Chairman and Founder of The Abrahamic Business Circle. “We’d like to show Isaac Herzog our sincere gratitude and admiration for his stellar leadership and support of Economic Diplomacy.”

It was an exciting day for Members and Guests not only to share the common vision of tolerance, prosperity, and peace but also an opportunity for everyone to come together to celebrate, network, and build their connections.

The next Investors Roundtable event was announced to be on the 21st March, 2023 in Dubai.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle:

The Abrahamic Business Circle is an exclusive organization, a Private Members Network focused on promoting global economic diplomacy through investments and continuously works with governments and businesses in the Middle East and around the World to boost global trade and investment. The organization is composed of Private Investors, Entrepreneurs, UHNWI, Royal Families, Corporates, and Diplomats. Its activities strive to demonstrate how entrepreneurship and investments from all parts of the world can make positive changes in triple sustainability around the globe. The Abrahamic Business Circle’s headquarter is based in Dubai with global members from 56 countries. The member-based organization is founded and chaired by Dr. Raphael Nagel, a Global Investor and Legal Consultant.