Nonresidential Building Construction Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8% between (2021–2026) - Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nonresidential Building Construction Market Analysis

The global nonresidential building construction market was valued at $2,675.51 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. The increasing demand for office space, healthcare facilities, retail stores, hotels, and other commercial establishments is propelling the growth of the nonresidential building construction market.



Nonresidential Building Construction Market Growth Drivers and Risks

North America dominates the global nonresidential building construction market with a share of around 52%. This dominance is attributed to the high investment in infrastructure and growing awareness about green buildings among businesses in this region. Europe is second in terms of revenue generated and is expected to witness a growth rate of 7%. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period owing to increasing investment in infrastructure projects such as airports and industrial complexes. Africa is expected to exhibit a higher growth rate compared to other regions due to rising investments in mining, oil, and gas sectors.

As the world grows, and more people find themselves living in urban areas, a demand for new homes and businesses will arise. Forecasts show that by 2050, almost two-thirds of the world's population will be living in cities. This creates opportunities for countries like Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines - which are becoming an increasingly popular place for export-oriented manufacturing.



Nonresidential Building Construction Market Keyplayers

Some of the key players in this market include: China State Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.; Shanghai Construction Group Co., Ltd.; Hochtief AG; Vinci S.A.; Bouygues SA. These companies are expected to account for about 57% of the total market volume by 2021.



Nonresidential Building Construction Market Segmentations

By Type

• Institutional Buildings

• Commercial Buildings

By End-User Sector

• Private

• Public

By Building Type

• Non-Residential Smart Buildings

• Traditional Buildings



Table of Content-

1. Nonresidential Building Construction Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

6.1.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.1.2. Segmentation By Type

6.1.3. Segmentation By End-User Sector

6.1.4. Segmentation By Building Type

7. Nonresidential Building Construction Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Segmentation By Type

7.2.1. Institutional Buildings

7.2.2. Commercial Buildings

7.3. Segmentation By End-User Sector

7.3.1. Private

7.3.2. Public

7.4. Segmentation By Building Type

7.4.1. Non-Residential Smart Buildings

7.4.2. Traditional Buildings

8. Nonresidential Building Construction Market, Product/Service Analysis –Product/Service Examples

9. Nonresidential Building Construction Market, Supply Chain Analysis

10. Nonresidential Building Construction Market Customer Information

10.1. Highest Number Of Green Leadership In Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-Certified Buildings

10.2. Increased Green Construction Projects

10.3. COVID-19 Delayed Hospital Constructions

10.4. Project Delays In Commercial Construction

10.5. Use Of Advanced Construction Technologies

10.6. Use Of Recycled Materials In Construction

10.7. Off-Site Construction

……………..table of content continued



