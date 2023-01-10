Global Urology Medical Lasers Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Urology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Urology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the urology medical lasers market. As per TBRC’s urology medical lasers market forecast, the urology medical lasers market size is expected to grow from $1.23 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.0%.

Rising cases of urological disorders contribute to the demand for the urology medical lasers market. North America is expected to hold the largest urology medical lasers market share. Major players in the urology medical lasers market include Olympus Corporation, Ethicon Inc., Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Cook Medical Incorporated.

Trending Urology Medical Lasers Market Trend

Major players operating in the market are continuously focusing on developing new products incorporating advanced technology to meet the requirement of medical professionals. For instance, in June 2020, Olympus Corporation, a Japanese manufacturer of innovative medical and surgical products, launched the Soltive SuperPulsed Thulium Fiber Laser System designed for stone lithotripsy and soft tissue applications in urology. The SuperPulsed thulium fiber laser dust stones into very fine particles faster than other laser systems.

Urology Medical Lasers Market Segments

• By Laser Type: Holmium Laser System, Diode Laser System, Thulium Laser System, Other Laser Types

• By Application: Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), Urolithiasis, Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC), Other Applications

• By End User: Hospital, Clinic, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global urology medical lasers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Urology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Urology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides urology medical lasers global market forecast, urology medical lasers global market research, insights on urology medical lasers global market size, drivers and trends, urology medical lasers global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and urology medical lasers market growth across geographies.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC