New Haven Barracks / DUI #1 Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5000128

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 01/09/23, 2129 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 5592 US Route 7, Ferrisburgh, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Owen Arnold

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1





VEHICLE YEAR: 2019



VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F350

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/09/23 at approximately 2129 hours, Troopers responded to a reported single motor vehicle rollover near 5592 US Route 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle as Owen Arnold (28) of Charlotte, VT. While speaking with Arnold, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Arnold was screened and subsequently transported by rescue to UVM Medical Center for suspected minor injuries.





Investigation into the crash indicated Arnold was traveling north on US Route 7 at approximately 50 mph and veered off the northbound lane. Arnold's vehicle then struck a fence, rolled, and came to rest on the driver's side. At the conclusion of processing, Arnold was released at UVM Medical Center with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.







Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Vergennes Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/27/23, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.