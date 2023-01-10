Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / DUI #1 Crash

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

CASE#: 23B5000128 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony 

STATION: New Haven 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919 

 

DATE/TIME: 01/09/23, 2129 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: 5592 US Route 7, Ferrisburgh, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

VEHICLE #1  

OPERATOR: Owen Arnold    

AGE: 28  

SEAT BELT? Y  

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT 

VIOLATION: DUI #1


VEHICLE YEAR: 2019  

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford  

VEHICLE MODEL: F350 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled 

INJURIES: Suspected Minor    

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center 


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On 01/09/23 at approximately 2129 hours, Troopers responded to a reported single motor vehicle rollover near 5592 US Route 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle as Owen Arnold (28) of Charlotte, VT. While speaking with Arnold, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Arnold was screened and subsequently transported by rescue to UVM Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. 


Investigation into the crash indicated Arnold was traveling north on US Route 7 at approximately 50 mph and veered off the northbound lane. Arnold's vehicle then struck a fence, rolled, and came to rest on the driver's side. At the conclusion of processing, Arnold was released at UVM Medical Center with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. 


Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Vergennes Police Department. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y 

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/27/23, 1230 hours 

COURT: Addison 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

